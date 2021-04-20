Injuries taking toll on Lady Scots; girls’ soccer drops 6-0 match to 71st

Junior Jenna Hammonds (6) runs after a loose ball against 71st’s Alana Medina Disponett Monday night. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Mounting injury numbers have taken their toll on the Scotland High School varsity girls’ soccer team in recent games.

At the beginning of April, the Lady Scots had to reschedule their game against Lumberton due to not having a necessary number of players healthy enough to field at least a starting-11.

In the past three games since the Lumberton game was rescheduled, Scotland has just barely managed to have the personnel available to play.

In Monday night’s 6-0 loss to Seventy-First, the Lady Scots came into the game with 12 available players, enough for a starting-11 and one substitute.

Three players came off the field with injuries during the game against the Lady Falcons, which meant at one point, Scotland had just nine players on the field against Seventy-First’s 11. However, one of the injured players was able to return to the game, and so Scotland finished the game with 10 players.

“It’s a struggle,” Dickerson said. “It’s hard for the kids especially. You come out positive every day and then things just kind of hit you in waves like that.”

Dickerson said Scotland started the season with 15 total players, and thought they would have 13 available against Seventy-First, but ended up only having 12. He added that because of the low numbers and the injuries, oftentimes players are forced to play out of position, which affects the chemistry and flow of the team and its gameplay.

“It’s hard to put the pieces in the right place,” Dickerson said. “You have kids who come out and work hard, but they can’t produce because we either don’t have the right team around them or they’re not in the right spot.”

Dickerson said the injuries are just normal soccer injuries — rolled ankles, feet stepped on, etc. But, the scope of each of those minor injuries is magnified when the squad only has a limited number of substitutes, compared to past seasons when the squad had about 20 players and could seamlessly make substitutions for injured players.

“It’s difficult to win games,” Dickerson said. “Not just tonight. It’s very strenuous on the players and the coaching staff. It’s at a point now where every little scrape, bruise or rolled ankle matters because you have to be able to field a team, not to mention have subs.”

The loss drops Scotland to 0-8 on the season. Next for the Lady Scots is a visit from undefeated Pinecrest on Wednesday.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.