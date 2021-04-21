Scotland baseball practices ahead of season

The Scotland High School baseball team practiced Monday ahead of the team’s season opener against Jack Britt on April 27. In addition to practice this week, the Fighting Scots held a preseason scrimmage Tuesday evening. Scotland started 3-0 last year before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the season. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School baseball team practiced Monday ahead of the team’s season opener against Jack Britt on April 27.

In addition to practice this week, the Fighting Scots held a preseason scrimmage Tuesday evening.

Scotland started 3-0 last year before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the season.

