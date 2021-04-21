Roundup: 10-run third inning eases Scotland past Pinecrest

Scotland boys’, girls’ golf both take 2nd at conference match

Scotland golfers walk back to the clubhouse after finishing a round at Pinehurst No. 7 earlier this season. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

Behind four RBIs from junior Kadence Sheppard, the Scotland High School varsity softball team cruised to a 13-2 win in five innings over Pinecrest Wednesday night.

After two scoreless innings to open the game, the Lady Scots exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning and added three more in the bottom of the fourth.

Sheppard hit doubles in both her at-bats for the four RBIs. Freshman Lindsey Locklear hit a two-run home run as part of the third inning run barrage.

Senior Kinsley Sheppard returned to the lineup after dealing with an injury the past few weeks. She went 2-for-2 at bat and picked up an RBI.

In the circle, sophomore Sydnee Dial gave up just two runs off three hits and struck out four batters with a strike percentage of .623. At bat, she also had two RBIs.

Junior Morgan Singletary also hit an RBI double.

The win improved the Lady Scots to 7-3, and helped them keep pace with Jack Britt for the No. 2 spot in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings. Next up, Scotland will travel to Lumberton on Monday to face the Lady Pirates.

Scotland boys’, girls’ golf both take 2nd at conference match

In their second straight 18-hole conference match at Pinehurst No. 6, the Scotland boys’ and girls’ golf teams each picked up second-place finishes Tuesday.

The boys’ team shot a 390, 70 strokes behind first-place Pinecrest, while the girls’ team shot a 434, 62 shots behind first-place Pinecrest.

Individally for the Scots, Drew Hamilton paced the team with an 86 (45-41) and just a few strokes behind him was Walt Bounds, who finished with a 91 (45-46).

Aaron Spate with a 105 (54-51), Jarrod Pittman with a 108 (51-57) and Cole Hamilton with a 111 (55-56) rounded out the boys.

Carleigh Carter led the girls with a 96 (47-49). Rounding out the Lady Scots, Kate Carter shot a 103 (52-51), Kaith McCormack shot a 110 (59-51) and Sara Beth shot a 125 (63-62).

Scotland will conclude the regular season with the conference championship on Monday April 26 at Pinehurst No. 1.

Scotland girls’ soccer struggles against Pinecrest

The Scotland High School varsity girls’ soccer team lost 14-0 to undefeated conference leaders Pinecrest Wednesday night.

The loss drops the Lady Scots to 0-9 on the season. The game was called at halftime in accordance with the nine-goal mercy rule.

Scotland will now host Lumberton Thursday night.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.