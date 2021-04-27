SAC names Scotland football all-conference honorees

The Sandhills Athletic Conference released the list of all-conference honorees for the spring 2021 football season this week.

Scotland completed its season with a 4-2 record and lost to New Bern in the first round of the 4A East playoffs.

On offense, senior Ethan Best was named one of the 10 all-conference offensive linemen. Senior Trey Chavis was named one of the five all-conference wide receivers and senior Darrius Dockery was one of four all-conference running backs.

Chavis led the Scots in receptions and receiving yards with 341, and had one receiving touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown this season. Dockery finished the season with 190 rushing yards, second on the team, and three rushing touchdowns, he also added 104 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.

Defensively, six players earned selections for the Scots. Junior Hunter Callahan was one of six defensive linemen selected, while junior Ladarius McNeill and seniors Devin Chavis and Zy’Mere Reddick were each one of eight linebackers to earn all-conference honors. Of the eight secondary players selected, senior JJ McLean and sophomore Jahari Brown were both named all-conference.

Callahan finished the year with 29 total tackles and a tackle for a loss. McNeill, Devin Chavis and Reddick were three of the Scots’ top-four tacklers — McNeill led the team with 41 and 3 tackles for loss, Chavis had 38 tackles and Reddick tallied 32 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss. McLean led the team with four interceptions and added 19 tackles, as well. Brown finished with 33 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and a blocked punt.

Scotland also had eight players earn an honorable mention — senior quarterback Tyler Barfield, sophomore offensive lineman Amari Chance, senior offensive lineman Zaivyon Carmichael, senior receiver Mandrell Johnson, junior running back RJ Nicholson, junior kicker Christian Cole, junior punter Bryant Grubbs and junior linebacker Nick Henderson.

Richmond receiver Tremel Jones was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Pinecrest linebacker Gibson Macrae earned Defensive Player of the Year.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected]