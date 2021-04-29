Richmond girls’ soccer spoils Scotland’s Senior Night with 8-0 win

Scotland’s Laura Wlodarczak (4) runs after a ball while being chased down by a Richmond defender Wednesday evening. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The Richmond varsity girls’ soccer team spoiled Scotland’s Senior Night Wednesday, winning 8-0.

The Lady Raiders scored three first half goals and five more after the break.

The win improved Richmond to 11-2, while the loss dropped the Lady Scots to 2-10

The Lady Raiders opened the scoring in the fourth minute off a free kick goal by junior Ellie Buck from the edge of the 18-yard box. Then, less than two minutes later, junior Kaitlyn Huff scored on a solo run down the left wing that resulted in a cross-goal shot. Junior Destiny Barrick netted the last goal of the first half when she did a fake shot to get by a defender and struck a bending far post shot past the Scotland goalkeeper.

Richmond’s five second half goals game from Barrick, Huff, senior Jayla McDougald and sophomores Cheyenne Jacobs and Sheccid Heaton.

Barrick finished with two goals and an assist, Huff scored two goals and senior Caroline Whitley added an assist.

Before the opening kick, Scotland honored its five seniors — Audrey Lane, Destiny Caulder, Emma Herr, Ava Reeder and Emma Lewis.

Wednesday’s game wrapped up the season for Scotland, but Richmond still has its regular season finale against Purnell Swett on Thursday, in addition to the start of the state playoffs next week.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.