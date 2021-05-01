Scots sweep season-opening series against Jack Britt

The Scotland High School varsity baseball team completed a season-opening series sweep of Jack Britt with a 16-11 win Friday night.

Junior Parker Byrd’s five RBIs, while going 3-for-4 at the plate, led a Fighting Scots offense that racked up 15 hits in 32 at-bats. Six Scotland players finished with at least two hits.

Scotland trailed 5-3 after three innings, but scored a combined nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to seize control of the game.

Senior Jackson Sellers and freshman Bryant Kimbrell both hit two RBIs. Byrd, Kimbrell and sophomore Hunter Honeycutt each hit a double, while Sellers hit a triple.

Sellers started on the mound, and was credited with the win, pitching three innings, while giving up three earned runs in five hits and striking out four.

Byrd and sophomore Alex Hatcher closed things out, combining to give up three earned runs and striking out four batters.

Next up for Scotland is a home-away series against Purnell Swett on Tuesday and Friday.

