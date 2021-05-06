Roberson throws Scots to 6-2 win over Purnell Swett

Junior Parker Byrd (1) hits a fly out in the second inning Wednesday against Purnell Swett. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Senior pitcher Lane Roberson was in control from start to finish for the Scotland varsity baseball team Wednesday night.

Roberson pitched all seven innings, giving up just one earned run off seven hits and striking out seven batters to help the Fighting Scots defeated a previously unbeaten Purnell Swett team 6-2 at McCoy Field.

“He stepped up, threw all his pitches for strikes and kept them off-balance, attacked hitters and didn’t walk a whole lot of people,” said head coach Greg Wrape. “I thought he did a tremendous job. I think he got better as the game went on. We had a couple little defensive miscues late, but he kept getting better and better.”

As Wrape mentioned, the only moment of uncertainty came in the top of the fifth inning. With Scotland holding a 3-0 edge, the Rams opened with three straight base hits to lead off the inning. The second of which led to a runner scoring on a throwing error and the last led to an RBI, cutting the lead to 3-2.

Wrape and the rest of the Scots came up to the mound to talk things over, but Roberson assuaged their concerns.

“Everybody came to the mound and I told them, ‘Heads up, we’re good. It’s 3-2, and we got a chance to hit. We’re fine. I’m going to get us out of this one,’” Roberson said.

Roberson added that his full arsenal of pitches were working for him against the Rams.

“After about the third inning, that’s when my all-speed started working — fastball, I could place it,” Roberson said. “The first two innings were a little iffy, but after that it was good.”

Then, back-to-back fly outs and a strikeout got Roberson and Scotland out of the inning and the Scots took over at-bat.

After two straight hitless innings against Purnell Swett’s Keithyn Hunt, Scotland racked up four hits that led to three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning that helped them put the game away, including two RBIs from sophomore Hunter Honeycutt and an RBI from freshman Bryant Kimbrell.

“I think the second time through the lineup, we struck out six of those nine at-bats,” Wrape said. “That’s not good. We cannot do that. We have to be putting the ball in play and making them make plays.

“The guys came back, and we talked about hitting a hard reset and making some adjustments,” Wrape continued. “We made some adjustments and got on base. When you put yourself in those kinds of positions with those good at-bats, then good fortune comes and that happened in the bottom of the fifth inning.”

Junior Parker Byrd continued his successful start to the season at-bat against the Rams. After four hits and six RBIs in six at-bats last week against Jack Britt, Byrd went 2-for-4 with an RBI double against Purnell Swett.

“He’s done a good job in the middle of the order,” Wrape said. “We need someone in the middle of the order that’s going to drive runs in and have good (at-bats) and he’s done that. He’s had a great start to the season.”

