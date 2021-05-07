Scotland baseball shuts out Rams, completes series sweep

The Scotland High School varsity baseball team completed its series sweep of Purnell Swett Thursday night with a 3-0 shutout win.

The win improved the Scots to 4-0 to start the season.

Senior pitcher Jackson Sellers threw all seven innings, giving up just a single hit and three walks, while striking out 13 of the 23 Rams batters he faced.

At bat, the Fighting Scots mustered three hits against the combo of Jonathon Jacobs and William Brooks, who paired to strike out 15 Scotland batters.

In the top of the fourth inning, junior Nick Cooke walked to lead off the inning. Then, junior Parker Byrd got a base hit that allowed Cooke to score. The Scots scored a second run off a dropped third strike error by Purnell Swett (2-2) later in the inning.

Scotland’s final run came in the top of the fifth after sophomore Hunter Huneycutt and Sellers managed to get a couple steals during Cooke’s at-bat to get into scoring position after both got on base from walks. The Scots finished with eight stolen bases.

Senior Eric Romaine had a double, while Byrd and sophomore Luke Taylor picked up the other base hits. Byrd also had an RBI.

Next up for Scotland is an away-home series against Hoke County (0-4) on Tuesday and Friday next week.

