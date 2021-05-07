Roundup: Lady Scots open season with pair of wins

Scotland boys fall at regionals; wrestling drops two matches at tri-meet

The Scotland boys’ tennis team at regionals in Pinehurst. Left-to-right: Bryce Cooper, Cole Hamilton, Drew Hamilton and Nick Eury. Contributed Photo

The Scotland High School girls’ tennis team opened its season with a pair of 6-3 wins over Jack Britt Thursday evening.

In the first match, Scotland’s Kate Carter beat Taylor Benson 8-2 at No. 1 singles, Scotland’s Carleigh Carter beat Riley Narazario 9-7 at No. 2 singles, Jack Britt’s Kelly Chay beat Sophie Pinkston 8-1 at No. 3 singles, Jack Britt’s Delanie Coppeler beat D’Averia Johnson 8-1 at No. 4 singles, Scotland’s Morgan Stewart beat Sara Dickerson 8-4 at No. 5 singles and Scotland’s Carson Buie beat Faith Weigand 8-1 at No. 6 singles.

In doubles, the Carters paired to beat Benson and Narazario 8-2 at No. 1, Chay and Coppeler beat Pinkston and Emma Lewis 8-3 at No. 2 and Johnson and Stewart paired to beat Dickerson and Weigand 8-6 at No. 3.

In the second match, Kate Carter beat Benson 8-4 at No. 1 singles, Carleigh Carter beat Narazario 8-6 at No. 2 singles, Chay beat Pinkston 8-6 at No. 3 singles, Coppeler beat Johnson 8-3 at No. 4 singles, Stewart beat Dickerson 9-8 (7-2) at No. 5 singles and Buie beat Weigand 8-1 at No. 6 singles.

In doubles, Kate and Carleigh won at No. 1, Chay and Coppeler won 8-4 at No. 2 and Johnson and Stewart won 8-3 at N0. 3.

Next up for the Lady Scots is a doubleheader home match against Purnell Swett on Monday May 10.

Scotland boys’ tennis closes season at regionals

Individual regional qualifiers from the Scotland boys’ tennis team concluded their season Friday at the 4A Mideast regional in Pinehurst.

Sophomore Cole Hamilton and senior Bryce Cooper qualified in singles, while seniors Drew Hamilton and Nick Eury qualified as a doubles team.

Eury and Drew Hamilton lost 7-5, 6-4 to Apex Friendship’s Matthew Nassif and Sujay Murthi in the first round of the doubles draw.

Cole Hamilton lost 6-0 to Green Hope’s Devin Bhatt and Cooper lost 6-0 to Apex’s Anton McCloskey in the first round of the singles draw.

Scotland wrestling drops pair of matches at tri-meet

The Scotland High School wrestling team lost two matches during a tri-meet against Richmond and Purnell Swett Wednesday.

The Scots lost 46-30 to Richmond and 33-30 to Purnell Swett.

Against Richmond, Dalton Locklear won 6-0 in the 113-pound weight class, Jason Blackenship won 6-0 in the 145-pound class, Zion John won 6-0 in the 195-pound class, Michael Locklear won 6-0 in the 220-pound class and Nathaniel Harrington won 6-0 in the 285-pound class.

Then, against Purnell Swett, Marcel Martin picked up a 6-0 win in the 132-pound weight class, Keldon Clark won 6-0 in the 138-pound class, Michael Locklear won 6-0 in the 220-pound class, Harrington won 6-0 in the 285-pound class and Dalton Locklear won 6-0 in the 113-pound class.

