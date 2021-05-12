Scots cruise to 8-1 win over Bucks

Scotland off to 5-0 start to season, sits atop conference standings

A five-run fifth inning propelled the Scotland High School varsity baseball team to an 8-1 win over Hoke County Tuesday night.

The Fighting Scots are now 5-0 and sit atop the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.

In the fifth inning, the Scots led off with back-to-back base hits and a hit-by-pitch walk to load the bases, then scored runs in four of the next five at-bats to build a 6-0 lead.

Senior Lane Roberson pitched the first six innings, giving up two hits, no runs and striking out 12 batters. Sophomore Alex Hatcher came in to finish off the game in the seventh inning, giving up two hits and a run while striking out two.

At bat, freshman Bryant Kimbrell had an RBI double, while sophomore Luke Taylor and senior Eric Romaine each picked up two hits. Juniors Parker Byrd, Myles Byrd and Christian Cole and Romaine each tallied an RBI.

Scotland returns home Friday night with a chance to sweep the series against the Bucks.

