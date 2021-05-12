Weather takes toll on local sports schedules

While not necessarily uncommon for this time of year, local sports schedules are feeling the effects that come with rain and inclement weather.

While sports in the fall in winter usually dealt with postponements and cancellations related to COVID-19, spring sports have had the additional obstacle of dealing with the weather.

On Monday, the Scotland girls’ tennis team was due to play Purnell Swett, but the match was postponed to Tuesday. Then Wednesday’s match against Richmond was postponed to May 25 due to rain.

“It’s only our first rain postponement, so we’ll be able to make it up during the season,” said Scotland girls’ tennis coach Leigh Carter. “If this continues though, it will be hard to play all the matches before graduation.”

The Richmond track team had a meet against Purnell Swett, Lumberton and Jack Britt on Wednesday, but that was canceled due to rain and won’t be made up, according to Richmond athletic director Rob Ransom. Scotland was also not able to participate in its track meet at Pinecrest on Wednesday due to the wet conditions.

The rain was particularly impactful last week. Richmond varsity girls’ soccer was supposed to play its first-round state playoff game on Monday May 3, but the game was postponed to Tuesday May 4 due to the weather forecast. Then, another storm system passed through the area and delayed the rescheduled start of the game by almost two hours.

That Tuesday storm system also forced the postponements of both Richmond and Scotland’s respective baseball games, which forced Scotland to play on back-to-back nights.

