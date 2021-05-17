Roundup: Scotland’s Herr named all-conference for girls’ soccer

Junior Kate Carter hits a backhand return earlier this season against Jack Britt. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

Scotland senior midfielder Emma Herr was named to the Sandhills Athletic Conference all-conference team for her performance this season.

Herr scored a goal and tallied an assist for Scotland this year.

The Lady Scots finished the season 2-10.

Lady Scots sweep doubleheader against Hoke County

The Scotland High School girls’ tennis team won both matches of a doubleheader against Hoke County Monday afternoon.

The Lady Scots won the first match 9-0 and the second match 8-1.

In the first match, Scotland’s Kate Carter beat Bella Khantivong 8-0 at No. 1 singles, Scotland’s Carleigh Carter beat Asia Burroil 8-0 at No. 2 singles, Scotland’s Sophie Pinkston beat Taylor AcFalle 8-1 at No. 3 singles, Scotland’s Emma Lewis beat Caitlyn Moore 8-1 at No. 4 singles, Scotland’s Morgan Stewart beat Jacia Carvajal Garcia 8-2 at No. 5 singles and Scotland’s Carson Buie beat Alyssa Pridgen 8-1 at No. 6 singles.

In doubles, Kate and Carleigh beat Khantivong and Burroil 8-3 at the No. 1 spot, Pinkston and Buie beat AcFalle and Moore 8-3 at the No. 2 position and Stewart and D’Averia Johnson beat Garcia and Pridgen 8-3 at No. 3.

In the second match, Kate beat Khantivong 8-2 at No. 1 singles, Carleigh beat Burroil 8-0 at No. 2 singles, Pinkston beat AcFalle 8-3 at No. 3 singles, Lewis beat Moore 8-2 at No. 4 singles, Stewart beat Garcia 8-5 at No. 5 singles and Scotland’s Emma Herr beat Baylee Fraser 8-0 at No. 6 singles.

In doubles, Kate and Carleigh won 8-1 at No.1, Pinkston and Herr lost 8-6 at No. 2 and Stewart and Johnson beat Garcia and Fraser 8-0 at No. 3.

Next, the Lady Scots will travel to Seventy-First on Wednesday.

Scotland wrestling splits matches at tri-meet

The Scotland High School wrestling team split a pair of matches against Jack Britt and Seventy-First in a tri-match on May 12.

The Fighting Scots beat Seventy-First 30-27, but lost to Jack Britt 66-15.

Against the Falcons, Dalton Locklear won 6-0 in the 113-pound weight class, Marcel Martin won 6-0 in the 132-pound class, Jason Blackenship won 6-0 in the 145-pound class, Minnie Locklear won 6-0 in the 152-pound class, Ayden Sheppard lost 6-0 in the 160-pound class, Landon Sessoms lost 6-0 in the 182-pound class, Zion John lost 6-0 in the 195-pound class, Isaiah Reyes lost 3-0 in the 220-pound class and Nathaniel Harrington won 6-0 in the 285-pound class.

The Bucs dominated, winning in every weight class except the 113-pound, 145-pound and 220-pound classes. Scotland’s Dalton Locklear won 6-0 in the 113-pound class, Blackenship won 6-0 in the 145-pound class and Michael Locklear won 3-0 win the 220-pound class.

Next up for the Scots is a home dual-meet against Lumberton on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

