Richmond girls tennis sweeps doubleheader vs. Scotland

Scotland’s Sophie Pinkston returns a serve Tuesday against Richmond. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange

ROCKINGHAM — In a battle for second place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings, the Richmond girls’ tennis team prevailed against Scotland in a doubleheader match Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders won the first match 8-1 and the second match 6-3.

In the first match, Richmond won five of six singles matches. Richmond’s Kearston Bruce beat Scotland’s Kate Carter 8-3 at No. 1, Richmond’s Katie Way beat Scotland’s Carleigh Carter 8-3 at No. 2, Scotland’s Sophie Pinkston beat Richmond’s Kaylee Parker 8-4 at N0. 3, Richmond’s Paris Almon beat Scotland’s Emma Lewis 8-5 at No. 4, Richmond’s Neely Turner beat Scotland’s D’Averia Johnson 8-5 at No. 5 and Richmond’s Addison Massey beat Scotland’s Carson Buie 8-4 at No. 6.

Scotland forfeited the three doubles matches.

In the second match, Bruce beat Kate Carter 8-1 at No. 1 singles, Way beat Carleigh Carter 8-4 at No. 2 singles, Parker beat Pinkston 8-3 at No. 3 singles, Lewis beat Almon 8-4 at No. 4 singles, Turner beat Buie 8-1 at No. 5 singles and Scotland’s Emma Herr beat Massey 8-4 at No. 6 singles.

Then, in doubles, Bruce and Way paired to beat Kate Carter and Carleigh Carter 8-5 at No. 1, Pinkston and Lewis beat Parker and Turner 8-3 at No. 2 and Almon and Natalie Pattan beat Buie and Herr 8-6 at No. 3.

Richmond improves to 9-3, while Scotland falls to 8-4 after its fourth straight loss.

The Lady Raiders will face Seventy-First on Thursday and the Lady Scots will face Lumberton next week to wrap up their respective seasons.

