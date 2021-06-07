Peery finally wins Top Fuel at Dragway

ROCKINGHAM — For the second straight year, Milford, Ohio’s Ryan Peery dominated Top Fuel racing in the AHDRA Nitro Summer Nationals at Rockingham Dragway. This time, though, he left with the trophy.

The No. 1 qualifier, Peery was quickest in every round of competition Sunday and beat Jimmy McMillon of Deland, Fla., in the final after McMillon had upset two-time former IHRA and NHRA World Champion Jay Turner of Julian in round one and his teammate, two-time former NHRA Nitro Harley champ Tii Tharpe of East Bend, in the semifinals.

A year ago, Peery followed a similar script, qualifying No. 1 and posting quick time in each of the first two rounds before running afoul of Turner, whose final round 6.614 was just good enough to get the win against Peery’s 6.639.

This year, though, Peery left no doubt and after two upsets, McMillon had no answer for him in the final. Peery won with a time of 6.509 seconds at a finish line speed of 214.49 miles per hour. Although that was only his third quickest run of the weekend, it easily covered McMillon’s 7.771.

Peery qualified No. 1 at 6.394 and ran a best-of-the-event 6.365 at 218 mph in the first round. He was the only Top Fuel rider able to break the 6.60 barrier and he did it on every run to finally put last year’s loss to Turner in the rearview mirror.

Tharpe, who uncharacteristically failed to qualify for last year’s AHDRA race, snuck into this year’s field in the No. 7 spot before upsetting No. 2 qualifier and reigning series champion Rich Vreeland of Bloomsburg, Pa., in the opening round. Nevertheless, he slowed to 8.665 against McMillon and watched the final from the sidelines.

Chris Smith of Murfreesboro, Tenn., went wire-to-wire to win Nitro Funny Bike, many time series champion Preston Bartlett of Palatka, Fla., beat Rockingham regular Sam White of Chapin, S.C., in the semis of Pro Fuel before taking down No. 1 qualifier Jim Martin of Palatine, Ill., to claim the biggest share of the purse.

Veteran Gary Douglass of Staunton, Va., a standout in the old MIRock Superbike Series, used a starting line advantage to upset No. 1 qualifier Shane Pendergrast in the final round of Pro Modified.

Other winners included Kevin Campbell of Southern Pines in Pro Open, Ken Strauss of Terrell in Top Eliminator, John Hendrzak of Delta, Pa., who won Saturday’s

Dial-In Eliminator and was one of the last three standing in the same class when weather forced officials to suspend competition Sunday. Those still in contention when racing was halted split the remaining purse money in their respective brackets.

Had racing been completed, Hendrzak and Douglass might have won multiple titles since both still were in contention, Douglass as one of the last two in Modified and Hendrzak as one of the last two in Dial-In Eliminator and last three in Street Eliminator.

Instead, double-up honors fell to Joe Gladden of Kings Mountain, who was able to win the Bagger class on both days, and Jeremiah Cullen of Ayden, who followed his Saturday Trophy Class win with another on Sunday.

Results

TOP FUEL

Qualifying – 1. Ryan Peery, Milford, Ohio, 6.394, 217.91 mph; 2. Rich Vreeland, Bloomsburg, Pa., 6.653, 208.55 mph; 3. Jay Turner, Julian, 6.806, 176.05 mph; 4. Tim Kerrigan, Novato, Calif., 6.993, 195.45 mph; 5. Tyler Wilson, Walnut Cove, 7.019, 161.87 mph; 6. Jimmy McMillon, Deland, Fla., 7.165, 197.62 mph; 7. Tii Tharpe, East Bend, 7.663, 200.14 mph; 8. Tracy Kile, Ashville, 8.195, 197.77 mph.

Round 1 – Tim Kerrigan, Novato, Calif., .110, 6.868, 205.54 mph, def. Mark Conner, Robertsville, Mo., no time; Jimmy McMillon, Deland, Fla., .103, 7.801, 183.19 mph, def. Jay Turner, Julian, .086, 9.205, 105.96 mph; Tii Tharpe, East Bend, .112, 6.592, 210.70 mph, def. Rich Vreeland, Bloomsburg, Pa., .135, 12.195, 76.00 mph; Ryan Peery, Milford, Ohio, .174, 6.365, 218.62 mph, def. Tracy Kile, Ashville, no time.

Semifinals –McMillon, .079, 7.622, 187.99 mph, def. Tharpe, .120, 8.665, 113.78 mph; Peery, .271, 6.615, 215.10 mph, def. Kerrigan, .083, 6.887, 204.05 mph.

FINAL – Ryan Peery, Milford, Ohio, .127, 6.509, 214.45 mph, def. Jimmy McMillon, Deland, Fla., .118, 7.771, 167.07 mph.

NITRO FUNNY BIKE

Qualifying – 1. Chris Smith, Murfreesboro, Tenn., 6.595, 207.43 mph; 2. Armon Furr, Orangeburg, S.C., 6.822, 202.03 mph; 3. Jim Doyle, Chicopee, Mass., 7.029, 189.36 mph; 4. Michael Balch, 7.065, 180.45 mph.

Round 1 – Rocky Jackson, Arnaudville, La., .167, 9.183, 142.73 mph, def. Armon Furr, Orangeburg, S.C., .092, 9.548, 170.04 mph; Jim Doyle, Chicopee, Mass., .210, 6.954, 199.61 mph, def. Michael Balch, .317, 7.205, 179.02 mph; Chris Smith, Murfreesboro, Tenn., .214, 6.619, 204.26 mph, def. Sam White, Chapin, S.C., no time.

Semifinals – Smith, bye; Doyle, .128, 7.224, 179.61 mph, def. Jackson, .198, 8.248, 165.54 mph.

FINAL – Chris Smith, Murfreesboro, Tenn., .099, 6.650, 205.26 mph, def. Jim Doyle, Chicopee, Mass, .134, 11.661, 74.52 mph.

PRO FUEL

Qualifying – 1. Jim Martin, Palatine, Ill., 7.485, 166.01 mph; 2. Preston Bartlett, Palatka, Fla., 7.585, 168.39 mph; 3. Sam White, Chapin, S.C., 7.679, 164.63 mph; 4. Rocky Jackson, Arnaudville, La., 7.67, 168.72 mph.

Round 1 – Sam White, Chapin, S.C., .192, 7.568, 164.01 mph, def. Jay Beasley, Winston-Salem, .170, 8.036, 153.2 mph; Preston Bartlett, Palatka, Fla., NA, 7.381, 172.08 mph, def. Keith Kelley, Mocksville, no time; Jim Martin, Palatine, Ill., bye; Rocky Jackson, Arnaudville, La., .237, 7.630, 168.37 mph, def. Pete Stimeling, Roanoke, Va., .169, 8.845, 135.85 mph.

Semifinals – Bartlett, .146, 7.417, 173.05 mph, def. White, .133, 7.552, 169.02 mph; Martin, .323, 7.576, 164.85 mph, def. Jackson, no time.

FINAL – Preston Bartlett, Palatka, Fla., .130, 7.467, 168.62 mph, def. Jim Martin, Palatine, Ill., .137, 7.689, 161.13 mph.

PRO MOD

Qualifying – 1. Shane Pendergrast, Murfreesboro, Tenn., 8.581, 151.46 mph; 2. Gary Douglass, Staunton, Va., 8.700, 153.25 mph; 3. Richmond Boone, 9.359, 143.72 mph; 4. John Price, Emmitsburg, Md., 10.283, 128.27 mph.

Round 1 – John Price, Emmitsburg, Md., .125, 10.395, 124.73 mph, def. Richmond Boone, foul (-.004); Gary Douglass, Staunton, Va., .091, 8.902, 148.71 mph, def. George Futch, Simpsonville, S.C., .096, 10.287, 122.03 mph; Shane Pendergrast, Murfreesboro, Tenn., bye.

Semifinals – Douglass, bye; Pendergrast, .229, 8.628, 151.97 mph, def. Price, .095, 10.302, 127.67 mph.

FINAL – Gary Douglass, Staunton, Va., .083, 8.665, 152.85 mph, def. Shane Pendergrast, Murfreesboro, Tenn., .167, 8.640, 151.32 mph.

OUTLAW FUEL

Semifinals – Mark Conner, Robertsville, Mo., .166, 10.085, 93.89 mph, def. Unknown #216; Mike Beland, Mooresville, bye.

FINAL – Suspended by weather, Mark Conner, Robertsville, Mo., and Mike Beland, Mooresville, split winner and runner-up money.

PRO OPEN

Semifinals – Andy Simon, Salisbury, bye; Kevin Campbell, Southern Pines, .560. 11.496, 120.38 mph, def. Mike Moto, Richlands, .113, 12.033, 86.05 mph.

FINAL – Kevin Campbell, Southern Pines, .656, 11.164, 120.38 mph, def. Andy Simon, Salisbury, no time.

PRO ELIMINATOR (10.90 target)

Semifinals – Brad Reiss Jr., Bethlehem, Pa., .106, 10.940, 114.65 mph, def. Bill Grove, Dallas, Ga., .132, 10.858 breakout, 111.94 mph; Loren Potter, McDonald, Tenn., bye.

FINAL – Suspended by weather, Brad Reiss Jr., Bethlehem, Pa., and Loren Potter, McDonald, Tenn., split winner and runner-up money.

MODIFIED ELIMINATOR

Semifinals – Gary Douglass, Staunton, Va., .195, 9.158, 142.97 mph, def. Justin Collier, Orlando, Fla., .125, 9.399, 140.78 mph; Kimberly Deshields, Murfreesbobo, Tenn., bye.

FINAL – Suspended by weather, Gary Douglass, Staunton, Va., and Kimberly Deshields, Murfreesboro, Tenn., split winner and runner-up money.

TOP ELIMINATOR (9.30 target)

Semifinals – Freddy Frazier, Sanford, .013, 9.524, 107.15 mph, def. Scott Schenkel, Palmerton, Pa., .075, 9.721, 137.98 mph; Ken Strauss, Terrell, bye.

FINAL – Ken Strauss, Terrell, .016, 9.368, 140.12 mph, def. Freddy Frazier, Sanford, .099, 9.278 breakout foul, 117.60 mph.

SUPER GAS (9.90 target)

Semifinals – Robert Willis, Bellmawr, N.J., .081, 9.876, 128.52 mph, def. Elijah Agnor, Lynchburg, Va., foul; Keith, Carper, Laurel, Md., bye.

FINAL – Suspended by weather, Keith Carper, Laurel, Md., and Robert Willis, Bellmawr, N.J., split winner and runner-up money.

SUPER PRO (10.30 target)

Semifinals – Brad Reiss Jr., Bethlehem, Pa., .109, 10.408, 112.35 mph, def. Loren Potter, McDonald, Tenn., .143, 10.380, 121.75 mph; Nate Carahan, .087, 10.353, 115.20 mph, def. Greg Quinn, .021, 10.738, 127.19 mph.

FINAL – Nate Carahan, .099, 10.342, 119.90 mph, def. Brad Reiss Jr., Bethlehem, Pa., .074, 10.402, 119.08 mph.

STREET ELIMINATOR (11.50 target)

Semifinals – Kevin Winters, Richmond, Ill., .045, 11.607, 93.13 mph, def. Richard Stamey, Wilmington, .240, 11.585, 115.23 mph; John Hendrzak, Delta, Pa., bye.

FINAL – Suspended by weather, Kevin Winters, Richmond, Ill., and John Hendrzak, Delta, Pa., split winner and runner-up money.

DRAGGIN’ BAGGER

Semifinals – Seth Locklear, Wilmington, .266, 9.555, 135.18 mph, def. Crosby Blair, Georgetown, Tenn., .193, 10.361, 131.27 mph; Justin Demery, bye.

FINAL – Suspended by weather, Seth Locklear, Wilmington, and Justin Demery split winner and runner-up money

SUNDAY DIAL-IN ELIMINATOR

Round 3 – Robert Willis, Bellmawr, N.J., .055, 9.705 on a 9.580, 123.41 mph, def. Kevin Laughman, Spring Grove, Pa., .048, 11.931 on an 11.700, 113.46 mph; Junebug Ledford, Cherokee, bye; John Hendrzak, Delta, Pa., .085, 11.339 on an 11.350, 115.94 mph, def. Julius Demanss II, Havre de Grace, Md., no time.

Semifinals – Suspended by weather, Robert Willis, Bellmawr, N.J., Junebug Ledford, Cherokee, John Hendrzak, Delta, Pa., split the money posted for the final two rounds.

SATURDAY DIAL IN ELIMINATOR

Semifinals – John Hendrzak, Delta, Pa., .051, 11.362 on an 11.300, 116.12 mph, def. Loren Potter, McDonald, Tenn., foul; Junebug Ledford, Cherokee, bye.

FINAL – John Hendrzak, Delta, Pa., .001, 11.529 on an 11.320, 98.11 mph, def. Junebug Ledford, Cherokee, .000, 13.717 on a 13.400, 97.97 mph.

SUNDAY BAGGER ELIMINATOR

Semifinals – Brent Carlisle, .118, 11.543 on an 11.400, 101.29 mph, def. John Sanage, Raleigh, .109, 13.148 on a 12.000, 107.56 mph; Joe Gladden, Kings Mountain, .033, 13.625 on a 13.500, 95.22 mph, def. Russell Smith, Rose Hill, foul.

FINAL – Joe Gladden, Kings Mountain, .147, 13.558 on a 13.500, 96.21 mph, def. Brent Carlisle, .37, 11.557 on an 11.400, 114.57 mph.

SATURDAY BAGGER ELIMINATOR

Semifinals – Joe Gladden, Kings Mountain, .158, 13.714 on a 13.500, 90.80 mph, def. John Sanage, Raleigh, .613, 12.238 on an 11.950, 111.47 mph; Russell Smith, Rose Hill, .191, 12.017 on an 11.700, 108.23 mph def. Unknown #72X, .335, 11.581 on an 11.400, 101.53 mph.

FINAL – Joe Gladden, Kings Mountain, .229, 13.551 on a 13.500, 96.91 mph, def. Russell Smith, Rose Hill, .076, 12.087 on an 11.700, 113.70 mph.

SUNDAY TROPHY

FINAL – Jeremiah Cullen, Ayden, .860, 16.466 on an 11.600, 72.89 mph, def. Unknown #198, foul.

SATURDAY TROPHY

FINAL – Jeremiah Cullen, Ayden, .537, 12.359 on an 11.550, 96.46 mph, def. John Savage, Raleigh, no time.