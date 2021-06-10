Post 50 softball earns program’s first wins

The Scotland Post 50 American Legion softball team picked up its first wins in program history Tuesday night, sweeping a doubleheader against Hoke Post 20.

In the first game, Post 50 beat Post 20 8-4, then turned around and beat them again 4-2 in the second game.

A fast start for Scotland led to a 6-0 lead after just two innings.

Isabel Allen and Madison Willoughby each picked up a pair of hits in the first game. Willoughby tacked on three RBIs to lead the team and Summer Locklear’s lone hit was a double. Post 50 finished with six hits.

In the circle, Emily Sampson pitched an inning and Marissa Smith threw three innings. The duo combined to give up two earned runs off six hits and struck out two batters.

Post 50 still managed to win the second game despite being outhit 7-4. Seven walks by Post 20 allowed the team to get runners on base

Raven Taylor, Syndee Dial, Natalie Smith and Carleigh McKeithan each tallied one of the team’s hits, while Taylor and McKeithan each had an RBI.

Dial threw three innings and Stutts pitched two, with the pair combining for the two runs and five strikeouts.

