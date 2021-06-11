Baseball finale postponed after multiple lightning delays

LAURINBURG — Friday night’s baseball regular season finale between Richmond and Scotland was postponed to Saturday morning at 11 a.m. due to prolonged lightning delays.

At the time the game was called Friday evening, Richmond had a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

“I thought we had a little momentum, and then got a little delay there,” said Richmond head coach Rob Ransom. “Nothing anybody can control, we’ll just have to wait it out. It seemed like it would pass over at first. You always have to err on the side of caution, so we’ll come back tomorrow and try to pick up where we left off.”

The game initially began at 6 p.m. The two teams played a complete scoreless inning, before the first lightning delay. Then upon resumption at around 7:15-7:30 p.m., they were able to get another inning in, during which Richmond took a 1-0 lead. Then the second lightning delay came at around 8:00 p.m. and finally, at about 8:45 p.m., after continuous displays of lightning in the area, the game was postponed.

“It’s obviously not ideal,” said Scotland head coach Greg Wrape. “We’ll monitor out pitching (Saturday), since we have to keep the playoffs in mind, so we want to make sure we’re set up good for that.”

However, during the delays, both teams found their own ways to kill time.

The Richmond players matriculated into the bleachers to join their family members during the delay, but the Scotland players had their own fun, unique way of passing the time.

Several of the Scots took their bats and baseballs and proceeded to play “golf” in the grass around the team’s dugout during the delay.

“We were just trying to have a little bit of fun during the lightning delay,” said Scotland junior Parker Byrd. “We were just trying to distract ourselves a little bit from everything going on — it was a little chaotic, so we were just trying to stay focused.”

Byrd added that more than half of the team actually plays golf outside the baseball diamond, and they all try to play together at least once per week.

“That’s just weather-delay baseball,” Wrape said about the players playing golf during the delay. “If it was wet, I’m sure they’d be sliding (around).”

