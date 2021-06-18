Emotional end to Scots’ season after 5-3 playoff loss to Hoggard

The Scots gather and embrace one another in the infield in the aftermath of Thursday’s playoff loss to Hoggard. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Senior Jackson Sellers (8) hugs an assistant coach after Thursday’s playoff loss to Hoggard. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Hoggard senior pitcher Maguire Craddock throws a pitch Thursday against Scotland. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — As Hoggard rushed the field in celebration after the final out, the harrowing reality of what had just occurred started to sink in for Scotland.

Its season was over.

This seasons’ Fighting Scots were a close-knit group, most having played together since community youth baseball, which made Thursday night’s 5-3 4A East 2nd round playoff loss all the more difficult to swallow in the aftermath.

Tears streamed down faces and hit the dirt, hugs were exchanged, and seniors like Jackson Sellers, Lane Roberson and Eric Romaine reflected on their high school careers.

“I grew up with every single one of these guys in my life, and it’s hard to believe that I’m walking out, just leaving,” Sellers said. “I’ve played with every single one of them — it might be different teams, it might be different days, but I’ve played with every single one of these guys at one time. It’s just hard to say goodbye. I just can’t believe it right now.”

Scotland (12-4, 10-2 SAC) got off to a slow start in the game, as Hoggard (11-4, 9-4 Mideastern 3A/4A) opened the first two innings with three runs off five hits. From there, Sellers threw three straight shutout innings that included four strikeouts to keep the Scots in the game.

“I started throwing my curve ball first strike,” Sellers said. “That’s been my go-to pitch all year and getting that first strike helped me. I felt like I was stressing at first, but then you think, okay, this could be my last game. Once I settled in that third inning, I was just rolling. I was trying to keep it going and just push, push, push.”

The team’s first run came in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs, Sellers reached on an error. He then stole second and third in the same at-bat and freshman Bryant Kimbrell’s RBI single brought Sellers home and put Scotland on the board.

Then, in the fifth inning, after a pair of walks and a base hit from Sellers, Scotland had loaded the bases with no outs. Kimbrell struck out next, but then a bases-loaded walk with junior Nick Cooke at bat scored another run to cut the deficit to 3-2. In the next at-bat, junior Bryant Grubbs put the ball in play, but a 5-4-3 double play ended the inning.

With Scotland facing just a 3-2 deficit and Sellers having thrown 90-plus pitches by that point, head coach Greg Wrape brought sophomore Alex Hatcher in for the game’s final two innings.

“He was at about 90 pitches — those innings he had to work so hard and then he kind of ran his pitch count up,” Wrape said. “We were going to let him go as long as I felt like we were in the game. Jackson did a good job of bouncing back. All year, if you can get him through that second inning, he gets better and better, but he just ran out of pitches.”

With a runner in scoring position in separate at-bats, Hoggard was able to put the ball in play and hit RBIs to add two more runs to its total in the top of the sixth inning.

“They just hit it in the right spots,” Wrape said. “That’s baseball. Dunk one in centerfield in the right spot, smoke one down the line. That’s the difference. A ball is fair and you’re looking at a completely different ballgame. It’s just baseball. I’ll give them credit — they put the ball in play and gave themselves a chance.”

Scotland’s last-dash effort came up short in the bottom of the seventh. After back-to-back hits from juniors Christian Cole and Parker Byrd, Sellers’ RBI groundout scored one more run, but the Scots were unable to add anymore, leaving a runner in scoring position on third base with the final out.

“I’m proud of the group, and I’m proud to be a Scot,” Wrape said. “Overall, we played a good game. Just a couple things — a ball two inches further one way and it’s a different game, a different outcome. High school baseball is particularly special because you have guys that grew up playing together their whole lives, and this is kind of a culmination before the next phase of their lives, so-to speak. It’s tough, it’s difficult, but I’m proud of our group.”

Craddock’s swan song for Hoggard

Despite his team moving on in the playoffs, Vikings’ starter Maguire Craddock threw the final game of his high school career against Scotland.

The graduated senior is set to begin his military career with the U.S. Air Force starting Monday, according to Hoggard head coach Thomas Bowker.

“He’s such a good kid – great character, solid work ethic and a good head on his shoulders,” Bowker said. “He’s very mature for his age. He’s going to do a lot of good things in the future, whether it be in baseball or in the military.”

Craddock certainly made his last game a memorable one. He pitched all seven innings, with the exception of the final out, giving up three runs off seven hits, while striking out two.

“I thought his performance was outstanding, gritty,” Bowker added. “He’s a big-time competitor. Especially when he’s on the mound. He made pitches when he had to. He was cruising for awhile there and we ran into a little bit of trouble, but the guys played good defense behind him. A lot of people don’t know this either – he has six stiches in his left foot, so it was a gutty, gutty performance.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.