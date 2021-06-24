Post 50 edged by Cumberland Post 32 on the road

A late rally cost the Scotland American Legion Post 50 softball team Wednesday night on the road against Cumberland Post 32.

After back-to-back scoreless innings for both teams to start, Post 50 scored two runs in the top of the third inning off back-to-back RBIs from Marissa Smith and Sydnee Dial, but Post 32 scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to secure the 4-2 win.

All four of Cumberland’s runs in the fourth inning came with two outs. The first was from an error, and the last three were off a pair of singles.

The pitchers for both teams controlled the game. Dial threw all four innings for Post 50, while the Bombers had two pitchers throw five innings. Of Dial’s 48 pitches, she gave up no earned runs off three hits and struck out four batters. Post 32’s pitchers combined to hold Scotland to two hits and two earned runs on 70 pitches, while striking out four.

Post 50’s two hits came from Smith and Nateya Scott, a double.

Scotland, now 4-5 overall, was supposed to play Robeson Post 5 Thursday night, but coach Neil Smith said that game was cancelled.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.