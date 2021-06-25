Scots’ McLean places fourth at state meet

The Scotland High School track team had five athletes compete Friday at the 4A state track meet at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.

Senior Jumarius “J.J.” McLean participated in three events, including the long jump, triple jump and 4×100-meter relay with Gabe Jones, Jahari Brown and Darius Dockery.

McLean placed fourth in the long jump, finishing with a best mark of 21 feet, 6 inches in the first of his six total attempts. His second attempt was 21 feet, 3.50 inches, the third attempt was 21 feet, 4.25 inches and the fourth was 20 feet, 10 inches. He faulted on the fifth attempt and his sixth attempt was 21 feet, 2.50 inches. Mallard Creek’s William Sistruck was the long jump champion with a distance of 22 feet, 0.50 inches.

In the triple jump, McLean finished 12th with a distance of 40 feet, 11.50 inches, which came on his first attempt. His other two attempts were faults.

Jones led off the 4×100-meter relay team, Brown ran the second leg, Dockery ran the third leg and McLean was the anchor. The Scots finished eighth in the 16-team field with a time of 43.06 seconds. Reagan won the race with a time of 41.83 seconds.

Senior Sanya Lacue was the lone competitor for the girls’ team, participating in the long jump.

Lacue finished 12th in the 16-participant field. Of her three attempts, her best jump was her second attempt, which was 15 feet, 10.50 inches. On her first attempt, she had a measurement of 14 feet, 11.50 inches, and on her third attempt, a distance of 15 feet, 9.50 inches. Ardrey Kell’s Amber Jackson was the long jump champion with a distance of 18 feet, 1 inch.

