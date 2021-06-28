VIDEO | Car enthusiasts race for charity on Speedway track

Drivers race around the infield road course at Rockingham Speedway Saturday. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Drivers race around Rockingham Speedway in their muscle cars Saturday. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Drivers race their stock cars around Rockingham Speedway Saturday for Motorsport for the Masses. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Scott Davis and others with his racing company camped out on pit road of the Rockingham Speedway Friday night in anticipation of what was to come.

The Speedway briefly roared back to life Saturday as car enthusiasts had the chance to test their mettle with their own vehicles on the track as part of the Guardians First Responders Royale.

“We’re a disabled-veteran owned company, so we always like to do these kinds of events,” said Davis, who’s from Concord. “We had a movie playing on the side of the trailer, drinking beers on pit road at Rockingham – doesn’t get any better than that. That’s as cool as it gets.”

Attendees could pay to ride along with certified short-course driving educated (SCDE) drivers on the infield road course or high-performance driving educated (HPDE) drivers on the main track. Those with their own SCDE or HPDE certifications could drive on either track solo. The track saw everything from a typical four-door sedan to classic muscle cars and actual stock cars.

The event took place all day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but funds collected during the charity driving session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. went towards the First Responders Association and the Wounded Warrior Project for veterans.

Thanks to his father, Joe Jackson has been into restoring cars ever since he “was old enough to hold a Hot Wheels car.”

Jackson, who travelled up from Anderson, SC, restores cars for a living, and has some old muscle cars he’s collected and restored himself, including a stock car that he had the chance to try out on the Speedway’s track.

“I love my vintage race cars, and you don’t get a lot of opportunities — unless you’ve got a big parking lot somewhere — there’s not a lot of places where you can drive something like that,” Jackson said. “This is about the closest thing to flying a fighter jet that you can get to – it’s the most fun you can have with your pants on.”

Thomas Hensley, of Ridgeway, VA, made the trip down to test out his family-owned stock car from the 1994 Busch Grand National Series.

“I had the privilege of getting it back and going over it,” Hensley said. “It was a really good opportunity for me to put it back on the track where it had once been and really stretch it out. It was really just an homage to my family in the past and an homage to the sport that it is today.”

Those on the main track were required to stay behind a pace car for safety, so Hensley and the other drivers never broke 120 mph. According to Hensley, his car is capable of hitting the +180 mph speeds that NASCAR stock cars often hit on tracks during races.

“It gives you a new appreciation for the ones that did it then with this equipment, and how tough they were and how fast the cars still are and were then, and how much it takes to be a legitimate racecar driver,” Hensley said. “It also gives you respect for the track. Just the amount of banking – then I found myself coming around the corner thinking, ‘there’s someone else doing this at 180 mph for 300, 400 laps. It just really put it in perspective.”

