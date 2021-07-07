Scotland’s Barfield signs with St. Andrews

LAURINBURG — Scotland’s Tyler Barfield took the next step in his life Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to continue to his athletic career with St. Andrews baseball.

A two-sport athlete for Scotland, playing football and baseball, Barfield said he was relieved to finally be through the recruiting process.

“I had the feeling of really wanting to play baseball again,” Barfield said. “I missed my junior year, then my senior year with the ACL. They’ve had really good hospitality with the coaches and it’s just a good environment and it feels really ‘homey’ to me.”

St. Andrews head coach Andy Fox expressed how glad he and his assistant coaches are for Barfield to join the program.

Barfield said he anticipates the Knights’ coaches keeping him on the mound as a pitcher during his freshman season. But added that they’ve also mentioned utilizing him in the infield/outfield or as a hitter during his sophomore and junior seasons.

During his last full baseball season as a sophomore, Barfield played in all 24 of Scotland’s games. He made a team-high 13 appearances on the mound, and finished with a 4.52 ERA and a 5-2 record, the best winning-percentage on the team.

Barfield has had to tackle a number of obstacles to get to this point.

First, the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled his junior baseball season in the spring of 2020. Then, this spring in Scotland football’s regular season finale against Jack Britt, the then-senior quarterback injured his ACL in his knee, forcing him to miss the 2021 baseball season.

“It was probably the toughest thing I’ve ever experienced,” Barfield said. “I’m real competitive — want to get on the field, no matter what. With me not being able to, broke my heart more than anything — just not being able to be with my team and play with my team.”

He had surgery to repair his ACL at the end of April and is currently on track for a full recovery as he continues to rehab and undergo physical therapy.

“I’m doing really good and I’ve got pretty much full range of movement back,” Barfield said. “Starting to work on strength now and I’m about to be jogging (again) in two weeks.”

Even though he missed out on playing during Scotland baseball’s conference runner-up finish and second-round state playoff appearance this past season, the team gave him the opportunity to be a part of it. With a brace around his knee, Barfield threw out the first pitch during the Scots’ regular season finale against rival Richmond.

“It meant the world,” Barfield said. “All season I was wanting to be out there with them. It was hard not to be able to, but I was able to support them and be there to watch them. It was really heartfelt for me just to be able to be out there to throw that pitch.”

