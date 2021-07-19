Scotland Post 50 softball completes inaugural season

Scotland Post 50 talks things over in-between innings during an earlier game against Robeson Post 5. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland American Legion Post 50’s inaugural softball season has come to a close and coach Neil Smith is optimistic about the future after the success of this past season.

“We had our share of ups and downs throughout the season, but I expected that to happen,” Smith said. “Carrying a large roster of 22 players, allowed us to provide playing time for a lot of our rising ninth graders. They were able to face some quality opponents in Cumberland County, Hoke County, and Robeson County.”

Prior to the start of the season, Smith said one of the primary goals of starting the team was to help softball continue to grow and prosper in Scotland County. It provides players with additional opportunities to work with coaches, while competing against many of the same players they will face at the high school level playing for their respective schools.

“My hope is that the excitement generated within the community by Legion softball will result in an increase in numbers for both Optimist and Parks & Rec,” Smith said. “Hopefully, we can work in partnership with each of those organizations to help grow the game of softball within Scotland County.”

Smith said they plan to continue to build on the success of this season by continuing the program next summer. He added that they are also exploring adding a Junior Legion team in order for middle school-aged kids to play.

“We have a better idea of what to expect now so next year should be even better,” Smith said.

Last week, Scotland split its final games of the season, a doubleheader against Cumberland Post 32 to finish the regular season 7-11. Post 50 lost the first game 3-1, but then rebounded to finish the season with a 3-2 win in game two.

In game one, Post 50’s lone run came in the fifth inning off an RBI from Turner Poole that scored Madison Willoughby, who reached on a double.

Madison Dixon and Emily Sampson each also added a hit.

Marissa Smith was in the circle for Scotland, giving up three runs, all in the first inning, off just four hits.

In the second game, Cumberland took the early 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the third inning. Post 50 rallied in the fifth inning, scoring three runs to secure the win.

Olivia Hyatt led the way with two RBIs in the fifth inning, then three at-bats later, Raven Taylor’s RBI double scored the winning run. Dixon finished with two hits, while Sampson and Kadence Sheppard each had one.

Sampson may have given up eight hits in the circle, but the defense behind her coalesced to only allow the two runs.

Smith said that he and the rest of the coaches wanted to see improvement from the players across the board during the course of the season.

“Our experienced players were able to work on different aspects of their game that normally we don’t have time to address during our high school season,” Smith said. “Several players were able to play different positions that they otherwise might not get to do. Being able to see the game from different perspectives provides them with an opportunity to continue developing their game knowledge. Our young players were able to see where they need to be once high school season starts. They were able to see how much faster the game is.”

Rather than focusing on wins and losses, Smith said the team’s coaches were primarily concerned about getting both its young and older players game experience and playing time.

“We focused on allowing our players to learn the game by playing,” Smith said. “Nothing beats game experience and our players got a lot of that this summer.”

Smith was gracious and appreciative for Post 50’s support during its inaugural season.

“Our home games were packed houses,” Smith said. “It was great to see the community coming out to support these ladies. I would also like to thank our coaching staff, Coach Adam Romaine, Coach April Johnson, Coach Casey Bormet, and Coach Kelsey Smith for their time and dedication to making our players strive to be better. To our players and parents — thank you. Without you, this would not have been possible. Thank you to Scotland High School and Scotland County Schools for allowing us to use the softball field and to Kona Ice for helping us with the concessions. This was truly an effort of the entire community.”

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.