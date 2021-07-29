Scotland athletes meet new coaches during info session

Scotland coaches and prospective athletes meet to discuss the upcoming sports season Thursday afternoon. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — There will be a number of new faces along the sidelines for Scotland High School athletics this upcoming academic year.

Prospective and returning Scotland athletes had the chance to meet the respective new and returning coaches Thursday afternoon during a drop-in informational session in the new gym at the school.

“I wanted to make sure that those that haven’t met our new coaches and some of the parents could put faces with names,” said athletic director David Johnson. “We might find a few (athletes) that we didn’t know about and give them a chance to meet and reach out to the coaches so we can get them in our sports program. We want all our kids that attend Scotland to enjoy all that we have to offer here.”

Johnson also said the session was a chance for new and prospective athletes to find out what to expect going forward and find out what forms and paperwork they need to complete in order to be eligible.

For fall sports, which are set to begin practice and have try-outs next week, Libby Ingram will take over the volleyball team, Shaquille Ray will lead boys and girls cross country, David Wright has been promoted from assistant coach and will oversee boys soccer (along with girls soccer in the spring) and David Synan will coach the girls golf team (and the boys golf team in the spring).

Other coaching changes include: Whitney Steen, who will take over girls basketball when the winter season comes along, Michael Malpass, who returns to lead the boys basketball team after previously stepping down from the job in 2015, and Aliechia Post, who will coach the cheerleading squad.

Malpass compiled a 21-21 record during his first stint with the Scots and led the team to a conference title in his second season. Malpass left originally to become a full-time pastor at New Hope Baptist Church of Laurinburg, but kept open the possibility of a return to coaching.

In addition, Charles Gunnings, who served as co-head coach for the boys and girls track team, will take over as the track team’s head coach in a solo capacity.

“I think we got a good crew that we hired to come in and fill those spots,” Johnson said. “We had some good coaches that left and we appreciate all that they did while they were here, but I like the crew that we have here (now). We had a very good meeting today — got a chance to see all the new faces and meet each other, and I’m excited about this year and the coaches we have on staff.”

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.