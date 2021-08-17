Scots collapse in second half to drop season opener 3-2

Senior Sammar Goraya (7) takes an indirect free kick in the final minutes of the second half Monday against 71st. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Junior David Reyes (19) makes a tackle with junior Charles Gross (33) Monday against 71st. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Despite building two separate leads in the first half, the Scotland High School varsity boys soccer team wasn’t able to hold on in the second half Monday night, dropping its season opener 3-2 to Seventy-First.

Head coach David Wright attributed the two conceded goals in the second half to lack of conditioning as a result of not having played any preseason scrimmages.

“It was a competitive game,” he said. “Physically we weren’t ready. But I liked how we played in the first half. Even though we lost the game, I was impressed with how they communicated. We only have six experienced players since most of them are still just learning the game and they communicated well in the first half, but in the second half they broke down.”

The Scots struck first and took an early 1-0 lead in the ninth minute after senior forward Reid Callahan drew a penalty in the 18-yard box and junior midfielder Scotty Boone slotted the spot kick home.

“It felt really good to start the season off with a goal and add to my collection,” Boone said. “Just have to hope for more.”

Seventy-First managed to draw level in the 30th minute after a cross was deflected off two players and into the back of the net.

Shortly thereafter, with the clock ticking down to halftime, Callahan scored off a sideline throw-in by junior Cole Hamilton in the 39th minute. Hamilton threw the ball over the heads of the Falcons’ backline, the goalkeeper mishandled the ball, and Callahan was there to strike it into the net.

The second half is when things went awry for the Scots. The speed in Seventy-First’s attack began to wear Scotland’s backline down, especially on counterattacks.

The Falcons equalized for the second time in the 51st minute on a long, bending shot into the top-right corner of the goal.

Then, they took the lead for good in the 62nd minute. After a cleared corner kick, the Falcons crossed the ball into the box and a header was bounced over the head of Scotland’s senior goalkeeper Gavin Stanley to give them the 3-2 lead.

“There was a breakdown in defense, and I couldn’t even find my midfield in the second half,” Wright said. “In the first half they were communicating and they were pretty much controlling the ball and making some simple, decent passes. That’s the reason we were able to score the early goals. It’s all about communicating. In the second half, everything just died. I don’t know if they were tired, if they were overworked, but we broke down.”

Scotland frantically chased an equalizer in the waning minutes rin the second half, creating a couple of chances, but were unable to get a clean look at the goal.

“Our conditioning is not the best because we don’t pass enough,” Boone said after the game. “We can’t pass enough to maintain our stamina. The second half was rough and Seventy-First is a much better team than they were last year.”

