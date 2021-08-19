Scots edged in goalfest against Purnell Swett

The Scotland High School varsity boys soccer team succumbed to its second straight close loss to open the season, falling 5-4 to former conference foe Purnell Swett.

“Our team looks a little more comfortable with the ball, taking better touches, keeping possession and taking good control of the game and not rushing too much,” said head coach David Wright. “Overall it was a good game and our players are learning.”

The Scots were originally supposed to be on the road, but the game was moved to Scotland because of poor field conditions at Purnell Swett as a result of severe thunderstorms the night before.

Wright said the Scots got a lot of looks at goal in the first half, taking eight shots, but weren’t able to replicate that in the second half, taking only one shot after halftime.

Junior Charles Gross scored a goal directly off a corner kick, while junior Cole Hamilton and freshman Ciro Velasco each scored two long goals. Senior Reid Callahan provided the assist on Hamilton’s goal and added a goal of his own.

“I think (we) were keeping possession a little too deep in (our) half instead of going forward with the ball,” Wright said. “A bad touch in our half causes us to lose possession and give our opponent a better chance to score.”

Next up, the Scots host Westover Thursday night.

