Scots ready for opener at Northern Durham after preseason scrimmage

It seems like only yesterday that last season’s high school football season in North Carolina came to a close, but a new season has arrived for the Scotland High School varsity football team.

The Fighting Scots will open their season Friday night at 7 p.m. on the road at Northern Durham. The Knights struggled last season, finishing 1-4 overall, including 1-4 in the Big 8 3A conference.

“Northern Durham has some good talent and play in a football rich area,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “We expect a very tough game. Northern Durham was once an elite program in our state and they are trying to get back to that stature. They have some very good athletes.”

Scotland got its first taste of game action on Aug. 13 during a scrimmage against Apex Friendship at the Cumberland County Jamboree at South View.

“I think we learned a lot about ourselves during the scrimmage,” Bailey said. “We still have a lot of work to do — from learning plays and alignments and assignments — all correctable stuff.”

The Knights were relatively balanced offensively last year, throwing for 335 yards, while rushing for 389 yards. The team returns 12 total starters, including seven on offense and five on defense.

Chris Kujawa is expected to take over the quarterback spot after sitting behind Kyle Barnhill last season. Kujawa had an 11-yard touchdown run, as well as five carries for 20 yards in minimal playing time last year. Kujawa also caught six passes for 76 yards.

Neither of the Knights’ leading rushers from last season — Bryant Jones Jr. and Jancarlos Alberto — are listed on the team’s current roster on Maxpreps.

Another of Northern Durham’s key offensive players comes on the line in senior center Stormey Swearingen.

The defense returns four all-conference players in defensive linemen senior Jaden Lee and junior Elijah Clark, junior linebacker Matthew Bivins and senior defensive back Quinten Glass

Bivins led the Knights in tackles with 45, while notching 2.0 tackles-for-loss as well. Clark was third on the team in total tackles with 23 and made his presence felt in the backfield with 4.0 tackles-for-loss. Glass finished the season with 11 tackles and an interception.

Junior Josiah Lyons recorded an interception last season at defensive back, but according to the News & Observer, may play receiver this year, as well.

“You never feel like you are ready enough but I feel about as good as possible considering the crazy year we have gone through,” Bailey said.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.