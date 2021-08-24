Scots finish suspended game, beat Northern Durham 52-0

It may have taken two days to complete, but the Scotland High School varsity football team finished off Northern Durham Monday night, shutting out the Knights 52-0.

The Fighting Scots’ season opener started Friday night, but the game was suspended in the first quarter with Scotland leading 14-0 due to lightning.

Before the game was suspended, the Scots’ points came from a rushing touchdown by senior RJ Nicholson and a blocked punt by junior Will Seals that was recovered in the end zone by senior Wisdom Armstrong. Junior Gabe Jones also had an interception.

Then, in the continuation Monday night, Scotland took a 38-0 lead at halftime and triggered the running clock after scoring on their first drive of the second half.

Scotland finished with 156 yards on the ground, with 104 of them coming from Nicholson on five carries, along with three touchdowns. Senior Jatavious Mckayhan also contributed, tallying 50 rushing yards on 15 carries.

In the passing game, sophomore Carter Revelle had his first varsity start for the Scots, going 7-for-11 for 109 passing yards and three touchdowns. Mckayhan, and juniors Patrick Primus and Demarion Davis each caught one of Revelle’s touchdown passes.

Next up, the Scots will host Hoggard in their home opener Friday night at 7 p.m. at Pate Stadium.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.