Lady Scots continue winning start to season with five-set win

The Scotland High School varsity volleyball team continued its winning start to the season Tuesday with another 3-2 win over Seventy-First.

The Lady Scots opened their season with a five set win over the Lady Falcons last week and went the distance again this week.

Seventy-First took the first set 26-24, but then Scotland responded to comfortably take the next two sets 25-16 and 25-20.

The Lady Falcons forced a deciding set by winning the fourth set 26-24, but the Lady Scots closed it out 15-11 in the fifth.

“Overall, we looked a lot better tonight,” said head coach Libby Pearce. “Out ball control was much better than it was last week. We didn’t make as many serving errors as we did in the last match and we were able to pass like we are supposed to, to set our offense up.”

Seniors Angelle Norton and Kate Carter led the Lady Scots’ attack by dominating the middle of the court, as well as getting some key blocks at the net defensively, according to Pearce. They both finished with nine kills apiece.

Senior Alaina Butera tallied 23 serves across the match and finished with three aces.

Next up, the Lady Scots will travel to Hoke County Aug. 31.

