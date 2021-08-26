Scots drop to 0-4 with loss to Purnell Swett

Junior Scotty Boone (47) shields the ball from a Purnell Swett player Wednesday night. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

The Scotland High School varsity boys soccer team lost 2-0 to Purnell Swett Wednesday night.

The Rams’ two goals came via Cale Harris in the 30th minute and Zachary Hunr in the 34th minute. Purnell Swett also played most of the game down a man after drawing a red card about midway through the first half.

“I think we had a very bad start,” said head coach David Wright. “The two goals that they scored in the first half came a few minutes after our main centerback was substituted off due to a small injury.

Despite neither team scoring in the second half, both teams had their share of chances.

“We came back strong in the second half with lots of momentum in the last 40 minutes, but we just couldn’t get a goal in,” Wright said. “We fought hard to the end, preventing them from getting a goal in the second half. It was a good game overall.”

The Scots (0-4) are set to open conference play next week on Sept. 1 at Hoke County.

