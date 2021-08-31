Lady Scots cruise in conference opener

The Scotland High School varsity volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 win over Hoke County Tuesday night in the team’s conference opener.

The Lady Scots (3-0) won the first set 25-12, the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-10.

The win improves Scotland to 3-0 to start the season, while the Lady Bucks fall to 1-6.

“Tonight was the best we’ve looked in a game this season,” said head coach Libby Pearce. “We passed the ball better than we have so far and it showed. Our hitters were able to get a huge amount of swings on balls and turned a lot over into kills.”

Junior Jenna Luquer had five service aces on 21 service attempts against Hoke County, while senior Kate Carter led the attack with 17 kills during the match.

“We were in defensive positions that allowed us to pick up balls that had been falling in the last two games,” Pearce said. “I’m proud of the girls for cleaning their ball control up and playing like I’ve asked them to.”

Scotland continues conference play Thursday with another road trip, this time to Southern Lee.

