Scots bounce back, blow out Cary 40-6

Senior linebacker Ladarius McNeill is tackled after making an interception Thursday against Cary. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Junior Patrick Primus (2) carries the ball on a jet sweep Thursday against Cary. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — After struggling last week, the Scotland offense bounced back in a big way this week, as the Fighting Scots cruised to a 40-6 win over Cary Thursday night.

Utilizing the running game early to help set up the run-pass-option game, the Scots piled up 378 yards of offense. 181 of those came on the ground courtesy of the 1-2 punch of seniors RJ Nicholson and Jatavious Mckayhan. Nicholson led the Scots with 110 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while Mckayhan added 60 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

“Initially they were playing a little soft, so we were going to try to run the ball,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “We always want to run the ball first and everything is built off of that.”

However, Bailey said the biggest improvement offensively he saw against the Imps came in the passing game.

“We ran it when we needed to run it, but really it was about us throwing the ball effectively and making plays in the passing game,” Bailey said. “We weren’t able to make as many of those plays last week as we did (Thursday).”

Sophomore quarterback Carter Revelle had his best performance as the varsity starter against the Imps, completing 12-of-16 of his passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns.

“Most of our big pass plays were run, fake throw RPOs,” Bailey said. “This is the best RPO game we’ve had all year. When things are rolling good and Carter is making great decisions, we’re putting the ball down running and throwing it and that’s what you saw (Thursday).

With junior Izeem Graham in street clothes on the sidelines, junior receiver Cadyn Graves was Revelle’s primary target against Cary. Graves caught six passes for 113 yards, including touchdowns receptions of 60 and 27 yards.

Early in the third quarter, after the Scotland defense had forced a turnover-on-downs on the Imps’ first offensive possession of the half, it took just one play for Revelle to find Graves on an RPO for the 60-yard touchdown.

Graves said the play was “twins right, 53 guns,” where the run is going to the left and Revelle makes the read on the backside, while Graves runs a slant and junior receiver Demarion Davis runs a five-yard in-route.

“The (defensive back) on me — he was playing back pretty deep and because of that our ‘guns’ route, which is like a three-step slant was working for us,” Graves said.

After last week, one of the main things that the Scots’ offense worked on in practice this week, especially the receivers, was blocking, according to Graves.

“We watched film every day on everything we did last week and everything we did wrong, we worked specifically on that in practice this week and made it better,” Graves said.

Defensively, the Scots held Cary to 161 total yards of offense and forced three turnovers.

Senior linebacker Ladarius McNeill and junior cornerbacks Patrick Primus and Gabe Jones each picked off Imps’ quarterback Matthew Huggins. McNeill missed the second half with an ankle sprain, but was able to walk around gingerly after the game. Bailey said he liked what he saw from senior Jordan Johnson filling in for McNeill.

“Messiah (Revels) made a couple plays and the secondary broke on the ball and had a couple of picks,” Bailey said. “Overall I think we’re doing a good job with Coach Clark and Coach Tyson and those guys getting ready each week. I’m proud of what they’re doing, but it’s going to get harder as we keep going through this thing.”

During halftime, it was announced over the P.A. system at Pate Stadium that Scotland’s canceled game against Jack Britt next week on Sept. 10 has been replaced by a trip to Bennettsville, SC to face border rivals Marlboro County. The Scots were originally supposed to face the Bulldogs this week, but Marlboro County was forced to quarantine due to COVID-19.

“There will be a lot of people there and they have a brand-new turf field,” Bailey said. “Sometimes you go down there and you play against the 11 on the field and a few (others) that are out there with them. So we have to be ready to place because sometimes that’s a tough place to play.”

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.