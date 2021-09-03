Knights of Columbus to sponsor youth soccer challenge

The Knights of Columbus (Council 9030) from St. Mary Catholic Church in Laurinburg is inviting all boys and girls aged 9-14 to participate in the 2021 Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge. The competition will be held on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at the James L. Morgan Recreation Complex.

The Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge is sponsored annually. All boys and girls ages 9-14 are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. All contestants will be recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish a written parental consent form which can be completed on the day of the event. For additional information contact Mike Catanzarite at 910-610-3216.

Council 9030 in Laurinburg is one of 17,000 Knights of Columbus councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Founding in 1882 to assist the working class and immigrant Catholics in the United State, today the approximately 2 million members of the Knights put their faith into action through a broad range of charitable causes locally, nationally and internationally with financial contributions and hands-on service.