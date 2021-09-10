Scotland boys soccer gets first win in 6-0 drubbing of West Columbus

Junior Scotty Boone dribbles around a defender Thursday against West Columbus. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — In a battle between winless teams, the Scotland High School varsity boys soccer team came out on top Thursday night.

The Scots tallied their first win of the season, beating West Columbus 6-0.

Head coach David Wright said the difference for Scotland was its confidence before the game and during the game.

“They believed that they were going to win the game, so they went into the game with that belief,” Wright said. “That helps a lot. Last night we played Southern Lee and they went into that game with a negative attitude. But tonight they were positive, and as a result of that, they look up, they make good plays and they communicate more.”

The Scots got their first goal in the 23rd minute from junior midfielder Scotty Boone. After a long pass split the Vikings’ back line, Boone corralled the ball and slotted it into the net after a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

The second goal came in the 31st minute on a two-on-one as senior Reid Callahan found freshman Jimmy Walker, who put the ball past the keeper. About a minute later, Walker scored his second goal. Two shots from inside the 18-yard box were deflected, the ball fell to Walker and he struck it into the goal to make it 3-0.

In the second half, Callahan and Walker combined again for a similar goal to their first half effort in the 45th minute, but this time Callahan put the ball away.

Walker’s third and final goal came in the 61st minute to give Scotland a 5-0 lead, and the Scots’ final score came in the 68th minute on a breakaway up the middle of the field by sophomore midfielder Hector Hernandez.

However, Scotland is now still just 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference, so Wright said there’s still things the team needs to improve on, including ball touches and communication.

“We’re still not communicating the way we should,” he said. “We need to be a little bit more attacking. We’re too laid back — we’re not playing aggressive enough.”

