Scots hold on in 20-16 win over Marlboro County

The Scotland High School varsity football team held off Marlboro County 20-16 Friday night across the South Carolina border in Bennettsville.

The Fighting Scots started fast, scoring all 20 of their points in the first quarter. A 48-yard touchdown run by senior RJ Nicholson kicked things off, then sophomore quarterback Carter Revelle scored two touchdowns — the first a 34-yard touchdown pass to junior Cadyn Graves and the second a two-yard touchdown run of his own.

The Bulldogs managed to get on the board with a safety before halftime, but after two touchdowns in the third quarter, their comeback came up short.

Scotland’s defense held the Bulldogs to 172 total yards, while the Scots offense tallied 218 total yards.

Nicholson finished with 15 carries for 94 yards to go with his touchdown, while Revelle was 5-for-11 for 121 yards and a touchdown. Revelle had to leave the game after dealing with cramps. Ji’San McPhatter came on in his place and went 1-for-5 for 18 yards with an interception.

Senior Izeem Graham was Scotland’s leading receiver with three catches for 72 yards.

JV Scots open start season 3-0

The Scotland High School junior varsity football team continued its undefeated start to the season by shutting out Jack Britt 52-0 Thursday night.

The JV Fighting Scots are now 3-0 after beating the JV Bucs.

Zay Jones was the JV team’s leading rusher against Jack Britt.

