Scots to face Southern Lee squad coming out of quarantine

At 4-1, the Scotland varsity football team has reached the halfway point of its season.

Thus far, the Fighting Scots have three comfortable wins, a close win and a loss.

“It definitely gives you confidence when you execute and play well,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “But we still left some points out there (last week) and I think we still have some stuff we can do better on special teams.”

However, it is the final five games of the season, starting with Friday night’s road trip to Southern Lee, that will determine Scotland’s postseason fate, especially as it gets into the teeth of Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

“I like where we are at right now,” Bailey said. “I’m never going to think we are as good as we can be, because I’m always searching for ways to get better. I do think we have created more depth on both sides of the ball.”

Bailey added that the Scots have focused on their passing game and red zone offense this week in practice.

COVID-19 protocols forced the Cavaliers to quarantine two weeks ago, and as a result, they have missed each of their last two games. Their final non-conference game was canceled and their scheduled game against Richmond last week was rescheduled for Oct. 12.

Personnel-wise, Bailey compared Southern Lee to Hoke County offensively — fast at the skill positions, particularly at quarterback and running back.

“(Their speed) is what stands out,” Bailey said. “We’re going to have to contain them.”

Bailey said the Cavaliers will stick to the ground on offense, running the option and wing-T.

Quarterback Joshua Stone has rarely thrown the ball this season — in three games, he’s thrown for just 121 yards on 8-for-24 passing. Stone does his damage on the ground as Southern Lee’s leading rusher with 155 rushing yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.

Besides Stone, there are several different players who will see carries out of the backfield, including Trent Johnson, Christian Matthews, Jorderion Hamilton and Anthony Robinson.

Robinson is also Southern Lee’s primary receiving threat having caught nine passes for 168 yards.

On defense, linebackers Michael Tate-Blanks and John Wilson Jr. have been the Cavaliers’ leading tacklers. Tate-Blanks has 27 total tackles, while Wilson has 21.

Defensive tackle Jabarri Person is also a threat to get into the backfield, having tallied 2.0 tackles for loss, tied for the lead on the team with Tate-Blanks.

Safety Corey Hooker is third on the team with 13 total tackles and Jeremiah Freeman is fourth with 10. Cornerback Reginald Butler and Tate-Blanks have both forced fumbles this season.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Sanford. Tickets can be purchased online at gofan.com and will not be sold at the gate.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.