“Complacency” issues pop up again, but Lady Scots beat Southern Lee

Senior Kate Carter spikes the ball for a kill Tuesday against Southern Lee. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Seniors Taylor Waitley and Angelle Norton block the ball at the net Tuesday against Southern Lee. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The “complacency” issues that have plagued the Scotland varsity volleyball team at times this season popped up again Tuesday night, but the Lady Scots were still able to pull out a 3-1 win over Southern Lee.

Despite easing to a 2-0 lead after comfortable wins in the first and second sets, the Lady Scots gave up an early lead in the third set, which the Lady Cavaliers capitalized on. But in the end, Scotland regained control in the fourth to hold on for the win.

“We just got complacent,” said senior Taylor Waitley. “That’s been our biggest problem. If we jump on them kind of quick in the first two, we tend to roll over and think it’s just going to come to us.”

Complacency is something that head coach Libby Pearce has tried to address in recent weeks as it has affected Scotland in recent matches against Hoke County and Lee County.

“We have to stop letting teams play with us that probably shouldn’t,” Pearce said. “We had the big leads in sets one and two and then we go easy on them, we start getting relaxed and they shouldn’t be allowed to play with us, but they do. We did make some good plays (Tuesday) that had not been maed earlier in the year. There were balls that normally would have fallen that didn’t and I’m proud of that. So we’re getting there, but we have to keep pushing.”

In the first set, Scotland wasted no time, running out to a 5-0 lead on the serve of senior Angelle Norton. Southern Lee made a small run, but the Lady Scots eventually extended their lead to 15-8. Then, a 10-4 run gave Scotland the first set 25-12.

The two teams exchanged the first few points of the second set, but Scotland still held a 6-5 edge. Southern Lee tied the set at 7-7 and 8-8 due to some Scotland unforced errors and won two straight points to build a 10-8 lead, its first of the match. After Scotland tied it again 13-13, a 12-2 run finished off the second set 25-15.

Complacency settled in during the third as Southern Lee jumped out to a 4-1 lead and eventually extended that to 8-3. An 8-3 run of its own tied things up again for Scotland at 11-11. With the set tied 15-15, the Lady Cavaliers rattled off a 10-5 run to get on the board and win the third set 25-20.

“I don’t think anything they did changed, but I think when we get complacent, our passing’s off, we can’t get in rotation and we can’t set up our hitters,” Waitley said.

The fourth set started similarly to the third, with an early Southern Lee lead, but an 8-1 run gave Scotland the lead for good. The Lady Scots finished off the fourth set 25-16 with a 14-10 run to complete the 3-1 win.

Scotland played with somewhat of an unorthodox lineup to start the match, playing both middle hitters, Norton and senior Kate Carter, on the floor at the same time and without a libero.

“Sometimes I let my middles play back row just so it’s good to have a backup swinger if sets are off and it’s good to have another person out there who can read and knows what’s going on,” Pearce said. “But sometimes we get kind of tired, and it’s nice to have a libero who can pop around, who’s quick and knows where she’s supposed to be go in there and relieve our hitters a bit.”

In attack, Carter had 12 kills, while freshman Addison Johnson finished with eight.

Senior setters Olivia Hyatt and Kamdyn Morgan combined for 27 assists. Senior Raven Taylor led Scotland with 14 digs. while senior Jenna Hammonds had nine, Hyatt had eight and Morgan, Norton and Waitley each had six.

Scotland will now visit Union Pines on Thursday.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.