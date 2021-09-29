Scotland football in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols

Both the Scotland High School junior varsity and varsity football teams are currently in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, the Laurinburg Exchange confirmed Wednesday.

As a result, the Scots’ JV and varsity games on Thursday and Friday against Union Pines are postponed.

Scotland’s 10-day quarantine period began Monday Sept. 27 and will end Thursday Oct. 7. However, the Scots are off next week, so only one game is currently affected by the team’s quarantine.

The Scots underwent contact tracing Tuesday, according to head coach Richard Bailey.

“We thought we had it contained, but had some more (positive cases) pop up (Wednesday),” Bailey.

