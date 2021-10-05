Roundup: Lady Scots ease to 3-0 win over Fairmont

Boys soccer loses to Southern Lee; girls golf gets rained out

Junior David Reyes (19) makes a tackle with junior Charles Gross (33) earlier this season against 71st. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

The Scotland High School varsity volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 win against Fairmont Monday night.

The Lady Scots won the first set 25-20, the second set 25-15 and the third set 25-16.

“We played without a lot of girls (Monday) and played people in different positions that they haven’t played this year,” said head coach Libby Pearce. “I’m proud of how they stepped up to do a job and get a win outside of their comfort zone.”

Freshman Addison Johnson led Scotland’s attack with 11 kills. Senior Taylor Waitley had eight kills and senior Angelle Norton had seven kills. Junior Jenna Luquer also had six kills.

Luquer led the Lady Scots in digs as well with 13. Johnson also had 11 digs. Senior Kamdyn Morgan had eight digs and Waitley had seven digs.

Morgan also finished with 33 assists.

Next, Scotland will travel to face Pinecrest Thursday night.

Scots lose 9-1 to Southern Lee

The Scotland High School varsity boys soccer team lost 9-1 to Southern Lee Monday night.

The Scots got their lone goal within the first 15 minutes against the Cavaliers by senior Trystan Gillard.

Southern Lee responded by scoring three times in five minutes after defensive breakdowns. At halftime, Scotland trailed 6-1 and the Cavaliers scored three more goals in the second half.

“Defenders learned from their mistakes in the second half by communicating more, playing their positions and applying more pressure,” said head coach David Wright. “We just need to be more consistent when it comes to attacking, applying pressure and talking to each other. We are making simple mistakes that can be avoided.”

Next, Scotland travels to Union Pines on Wednesday.

Scotland girls golf rained out

The Scotland High School girls golf team’s conference match at Whisptering Pines Monday was rained out.

Inclement weather had ended play before the Lady Scots could finish their first nine holes.

Scotland will return to Pinehurst No. 6 next week for its final conference match of the regular season.

