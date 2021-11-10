Byrd signs to play baseball for East Carolina

LAURINBURG — Parker Byrd, a junior at Scotland High, has had numerous memorable moments at home plate of the Fighting Scots baseball field. None may be bigger thank the one Wednesday afternoon.

In front of his coaches, teammates, family and friends — with his feet firmly planed on home plate — Byrd signed his long-awaited letter of intent to play baseball for East Carolina University starting in the fall of 2022.

“I’ve been a Pirate fan al my life, so it’s a relief to finally sign,” said Byrd, who actually verbally committed to ECU as a freshman. “It’s a dream come true for me.”

The dream to play baseball for the Pirates was fueled by the fact that his parents Dr. Jeff Byrd and Mitzi Byrd graduated from ECU. And though he got interest for his baseball skills from then likes of Duke and Virginia Tech, Parker wasn’t swayed one bit.

“He’s worked really hard for this,” his father said. “It’s what he’s always wanted — and ECU has one of the top five or 10 programs in the country.”

East Carolina was 44-17 last season.

“I’m just really proud and excited for him,” his mother said. “Of course, I’m thrilled he’s going to ECU.”

After his senior farewell tour with the Fighting Scots, Parker will be taking some versatility to ECU, since he will be able to play second base, shortstop or third base, And he’s hoping that versatility will allow him to see some playing time sooner than later.

“Parker has always worked his butt off, and being flexible to play multiple positions will help him,” said Scots baseball coach Greg Wrape. “He’s meant a lot to our program here and I’m excited for him to get the opportunity to play at the next level.”

As a junior, Parker hit .480 for the Scots with an on-base percentage of .594 and an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.294. He also had eight doubles, one home run, 22 RBI and scored 23 runs last season.

Parker was recently named to the Class 4A All-State Baseball Team, one of only 18 Scots since 1993 to receive the honor.

Scotland High Athletics Director David Johnson told Parker just how proud his peers and the administration are of him.

“Whenever you can go on and play the sport you love at someone else’s expense, it’s a beautiful thing,” he said. “You’ve shown what can happen when you work hard and do things right.

Parker, we are all very proud of you and your accomplishments,” he added.

