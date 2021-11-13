Fighting Scots earn 41-21 win over West Carteret

MOREHEAD CITY — The Fighting Scots, seeded No. 23 in Class 3A, went on the road Friday to face off against the No. 7-seeded West Carteret in the second round of the state playoffs, and came home with a 41-14 win.

The trip to the coast took longer than it did to play the game.

The victory sends the Scots, 7-4, into the third round for another road game against their third straight conference champion. This time it will be at No. 2-seed Northern Nash, 11-1.

Fighting Scots fans were forced to catch their breath at the start of Friday’s game, as the Patriots withstood a Scots drive to the home team’s 34, then needed just three plays to score. The PAT was good and West Carteret led 7-0.

Scotland answered right away, using a nine-play, 80-yard drive that was highlighted by a 13-yard pass from Carter Revelle to Cadyn Graves, an 11-yard pass to Izeem Graham and five runs by RJ Nicholson — the last one a 14-yard touchdown run, The point after by Christian Cole knotted the game at 7-7 with 5:46 left in the first quarter.

The Patriots could get nothing going on their next possession and, after a sack by Ladarrius McNeil, were forced to punt.

Scotland took over at its own 41 and immediately got a 59-yard touchdown pass from Revelle to Graham — but it was called back on a penalty. The Scots managed to drive the ball to the home team’s 17 before the quarter ended.

Early in the second quarter, Scotland’s drive continued until Nicholson battered his way to the end zone on a 5-yard TD run just 40 seconds into the second stanza. Cole’s kick was good and Scotland took a 14-7 lead.

After forcing West Carteret to punt after a three-and-out, the Fighting Scots took over at the Patriots’ 40. Revelle hit Graham with a 39-yard catch and run that took the Scots to the 1, where Nicholson busted into pay dirt. The PAT was good from Cole and Scotland was up, 21-7, with 9 minutes left in the half.

West Carteret took its next possession at the 20 and began marching, eventually reaching the Scots’ 12 yard line, where Patrick Primus intercepted a Patriots’ pass at the 2 to end the threat.

Scotland only needed five plays to cover the 96 yards — highlighted by a 57-yard scoring run by Primus. Cole booted the extra point to give Scotland a 28-7 edge with 1:56 left in the half.

The Patriots began the ensuing possession on their own 20 and, on the third play, Jahari Brown picked off a pass and ran it back for a Scots touchdown — but again the play was called back on a penalty. Still, Scotland didn’t let West Carteret get to midfield before the half ended.

“We started slow, but we did a good job,” Scots coach Richard Bailey said. “We played a decent half (but) we can’t give them any easy ones. We have to control the clock now.”

The Pats got the opening kickoff in the second half and, starting from their own 41, marched to the Scotland 12 before the Fighting Scots stiffened and took over on downs.

From there, Scotland used a 22-yard pass to Graves and runs of 13, 15 and 18 yards by Nicholson as part of a eight-play, 88-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown run by Nicholson. Cole nailed the PAT to give Scotland a 35-7 lead with 5:22 left in the third quarter.

The Patriots went three and out before punting and Scotland got the ball at its own 43. On the second play, Revelle found Graves for a 50-yard touchdown pass with 3:17 left in the third. The extra point was missed, but Scotland had a 41-7 lead.

On West Carteret’s next possession, a fumble out near midfield was recovered by the Scots’ Nick Hough and the Fighting Scots took control at the Pats’ 41 — but couldn’t get anything going, as Bailey was filtering in his reserves.

West Carteret took over at the Scotland 49 and, after a sack by Messiah Revels, moved the ball to the Scots’ 38 at the quarter came to a close. But on the first play of the fourth frame, the Patriots got fancy with a flea-flicker that went for the 38 yards and a score. The PAT was good and West Carteret had closed to within 41-14 with 11:52 to play.

Scotland was forced to put on its next possession and the patriots, starting from their own 12, used nine plays to cover the 88 yards, scoring on a 20-yard pass with 5:07 on the clock. The point after pulled the Pats to within 41-21.

Scotland managed to use up all that time on its next possession, moving from its own 20 to ndear midfield before the buzzer sounded.

“For the most part we played well,” Bailey said. “They made us work for it — obviously we’re excited and hopefully we can get on one of those runs.

“We rode the running back — Patrick had that terrific big run for a score — and we threw the ball well when we needed to,” he added.

Nicholson again led the way for the Scots on the ground, rushing for 181 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries, while Primus added 95 yards and a TD on six carries.

Revelle was 7-for-11 for 151 yards and a touchdown through the air, while Graves caught three passes for 85 yards and a touchdown; Graham grabbed three passes for 57 yards.

On defense, McNeil had a pair of sacks; Revels had a sack; Primus had an interception; and Hough had the fumble recovery.

