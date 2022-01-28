Lady Scots beat Hoke, boys fall

RAEFORD — The Lady Scots broke open a tight game in the second quarter en route to a 50-38 win Thursday over conference foe Hoke County.

When the first frame ended. visiting Scotland clung to just an 8-6 edge, but a 15-8 run through the second stanza sent the Lady Scots into halftime with a 23-14 advantage.

The two teams all but traded points in the third quarter, but Scotland got a slight 13-12 verdict to make the lead 36-26.

The Lady Scots used a 14-12 fourth quarter to seal the 12-point win.

Scotland improved to 12-3 overall and 6-1 in the SAC. The Lady Scots were scheduled to face Union Pines on the road Friday.

Scots get beat

Scotland’s boys battled with Hoke County in a close game Thursday, pulling to within two points late in the game before a Bucks run sealed up a 58-48 win.

The Scots fell to 4-11 overall and 2-5 in the SAC. They were scheduled to face Union Pines on the road Friday.

Scotland Christian

The Saints of Scotland Christian took a 53-41 loss against hometown rival Christ the Cornerstone on Thursday, falling to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

Scotland Christian Academy’s boys and girls teams were scheduled to host Antioch Christian on Friday.