Lady Saints post big win; SCA boys get nipped

ROCKINGHAM —The Lady Saints of Scotland Christian Academy broke open an early contest on the road with a big second quarter, then clamped down defensively again in the fourth quarter to seal up a 62-33 win over Temple Christian Academy on Tuesday.

Scotland pulled ahead 13-12 after the first frame of play, then used a 21-6 run through the second quarter to take a 34-18 advantage into halftime.

The Lady Saints extended the lead with a 16-11 spurt in the third quarter that gave them a 50-29 lead going into the final frame. The visitors held Temple to just four points, while pouring in 12 of their own to finish up the 29-point victory.

Junior Morgan McMillan put up another double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Scotland, while junior Sydney Bell also turned in a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards. Freshman Zoey Neff scored eight points and recorded five steals.

The Lady Saints, now 8-3 overall, will host Mintz on Thursday for Senior Night.

SCA boys nipped

The Scotland Christian boys raced out to an early, sizeable lead, but couldn’t hold on for a win as Temple Christian came back for a 71-69 win at home.

The Saints took a 24-14 lead after the first quarter of play, but the Tigers outscored SCA by a 29-22 margin to pull within 46-43 by intermission.

The defenses played tougher in the second half, but Temple won the third quarter by a 13-11 verdict and cut the deficit to just 57-56 going into the fourth frame.

Down the stretch, Temple used a 15-12 advantage over the final 8 minutes to post the two-point win.

Junior Chadon Locklear led SCA with 30 points, while junior Ronnie Pittman had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Saints, now 8-3 overall, will host Mintz on Thursday for Senior Night.

