Optimist results from April 17
Railroad Bar & Grill 6u Instructional
(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Lucas Farms played Highland Primary Care.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Edward Jones Investments def. General McArthur’s 14-4.
Leading hitters: Chandler Wallace and Maverick Oxendine.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Does not play on Wednesdays.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play, will begin play next week.
Realty World 8U Softball
Only plays on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
First Bank def. Jade Builders 5-4.
Leading hitters: First Bank — Macie Britt with a home run; Jade Builders — Faithlynn.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
Planet Fitness def. Gibson Oil 4-3.
Leading hitters: Planet Fitness — Erin Sellers; Gibson Oil — Autumn Cooper.