MOUNT AIRY — The Scotland Christian Academy Saints women’s basketball team defeated the White Plains Christian Patriots 70-32 on the road Friday.

Layla Nicolosi scored 31 points to lead Scotland Christian Academy (5-0); Zoey Neff had 25 points; and Lily Cartrette had 10 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, and seven steals.

White Plains Christian fell to 1-3 with the loss.

The Lady Saints host Marlboro Academy (SC) on Tuesday.