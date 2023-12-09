LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews men’s basketball team fell 84-72 to the Johnson Royals at Harris Court Saturday.

St. Andrews (3-8, 1-8 Appalachian Athletic Conference) was only down 39-38 at halftime but was outscored by nine in the second half.

Xzavier McFadden had 20 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals to lead the Knights; Jalen Mcafee-Marion had 10 points, five rebounds, and two blocks; Jeremiah Dickerson had 10 points and two steals; Quwan Barnes had 12 rebounds and three blocks; and Allan Taylor had two blocks.

Johnson (6-4, 5-3 AAC) was led in scoring by Toris Woods, who had 18 points, four assists, and three rebounds; Malique Oates and Dallas Carbaugh each had 16 points, with Oates also having 10 rebounds and five assists, and Carbaugh having six rebounds; Jawaun Moore had eight points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals; Isaiah Poore had eight points and four steals; and Bernie McGuinness had eight points and six rebounds.

St. Andrews remains at home for a doubleheader with Truett-McConnell on Tuesday.

Lady Knights struggle in loss to Royals

The St. Andrews women’s basketball team lost 88-65 against the Johnson Royals at home on Saturday.

With 5:05 remaining in the first quarter, Samantha Tougher hit a 3-pointer for St. Andrews (3-6, 2-6 Appalachian Athletic Conference) to tie the game at 10-10. From there, Johnson (7-5, 5-2 AAC) scored six straight points and held a lead it’d never give up.

Tougher led the Lady Knights with 21 points and two blocks; A.J. Price had 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists; Ashley Starks had 16 points, six assists, four rebounds, and two steals; Madison Larrimore had seven points and nine rebounds; and Caycee Scott had eight rebounds.

Hannah Jones had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Johnson; Bekah Gardner had 19 points and five assists; Jordan Heifner had 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists; Talley Lawson had nine points, four rebounds and assists each, and two steals; Emily Wilson had eight points and five assists; and Gabby Beaty had seven points and rebounds each.