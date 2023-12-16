SANFORD — The Scotland women’s basketball team won 69-28 over the Southern Lee Cavaliers on the road Friday night.

Alicia McClain had 27 points with six 3-pointers for Scotland (7-1, 2-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference); Madysan Hammonds had 17 with a trio of 3s; and Morgan Thompson had 10.

Makayla Hall led Southern Lee (0-7, 0-2 SAC) with 21 points.

Scotland plays at nonconference Marlboro County (SC) on Saturday.

Fighting Scots downed by Cavaliers

The Scotland men’s basketball team lost its fourth game in a row in a 65-48 decision to the Southern Lee Cavaliers in Sanford Friday night.

Dajuan Gibson dropped 19 points, and Brady Fowler had nine for Scotland (3-5, 0-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference).

Southern Lee is 8-1 and 1-1 in SAC play with the win.