BLADENBORO — The Scotland Fighting Scots men’s basketball team earned a 75-71 overtime win against the Dillon Christian Warriors in the seventh-place game of the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament on Saturday.

Jerrison Dixon hit a 3-pointer for Scotland (4-8) to send the game into overtime, and Shylan Harrell hit two crucial free throws to ice the contest.

Harrell led the way for the Scots with 20 points; Dylan Lampley had 17 points; Jaiquez Caldwell had 14 points; Jonathan Graham had nine points; and Dixon and Brady Fowler each had eight points.

Dillon Christian (3-6) was led in scoring by Thompson Stone with 28 points; Jackson Outlar had 21 points; Sean Locklear had 18 points; and Braxton Cummings had 13 points.

The Scots will kick off the 2024 calendar year with a Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup against Union Pines in Laurinburg on Jan. 5, 2024.