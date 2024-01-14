LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights women’s basketball team suffered its 11th straight loss with an 87-43 result against the hot-shooting Bryan College Lions on Harris Court Saturday afternoon.

Bryan was 31-for-54 (57.4%) shooting from the field and 17-for-33 (51.5%) on 3-pointers. St. Andrews was just 16-for-66 (24.2%) shooting and 3-for-22 (13.6%) from 3.

St. Andrews (3-11, 2-11 Appalachian Athletic Conference) held its ground for one-quarter of play, only trailing 22-18 at the end of the first quarter. But shooting struggles and disconnect in the offensive system reared its ugly head in the second quarter.

The Lady Knights managed to sink only two field goals on 15 attempts, with an Ashley Starks 3-pointer and a Madison Larrimore layup making up five of the seven points scored, while Bryan went on a rampage, dropping 23 points in the period.

Bryan’s Torie Brooks started to heat up, going a perfect 3-for-3 from downtown with 11 points, while teammate Kaitlynn Hennessee missed just one shot on five tries and scored 10 points. Hennessee also led her team’s rebounding efforts, with four of her team’s 11 rebounds.

The Lady Knights entered halftime trailing 45-25.

The Lions’ offensive rhythm continued at the start of the third quarter into the fourth. They lit up the score from outside, going 7-for-17 on their 3s. The Lady Knights’ woes continued, finishing just 5-for-17 on their field goal attempts in the third and fourth quarters combined.

Starks was the Lady Knights’ leading scorer for the afternoon, with 16 points, two rebounds and one assist; A.J. Price scored 15 points, with three steals and assists each and Larrimore pulled down 11 rebounds.

Brooks shot 10-for-18 (9-for-17 from 3-point range) to lead Bryan (13-5, 10-1 AAC) with 31 points, along with six rebounds, five assists and three steals; Samantha Russell shot 4-for-6 from 3 and scored 14 points, with five rebounds and two steals; Allissa Mulaski went 3-for-5 from 3, scoring 13 points, with four rebounds; Hennessee had 12 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals and blocks each and Kadee Ferrell corralled 10 rebounds.

St. Andrews heads to Columbia, South Carolina, to play Columbia International on Tuesday.