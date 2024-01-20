SANFORD — The Scotland men’s basketball team blasted the Lee County Yellow Jackets 65-37 Friday night to win its fourth game in a row.

Scotland (7-8, 3-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led 18-3 once the first quarter expired before going up 36-17 at the half and 51-26 after three quarters played.

With 1:41 to go in the first quarter, Scotland’s Dylan Lampley scored his 1,000th career point; Scotland is Lampley’s third high school, after playing his first two years at Temple Christian Academy in Rockingham and last season at Richmond.

Lampley went into the night eight away from his milestone and finished with 15 points; Shylan Harrell also scored 15. Brady Fowler scored 13; Darreus McDougald had 10 points with eight rebounds and Jonathan Graham grabbed 16 rebounds.

Lee County (5-10, 1-4 SAC) had just three players score. Kamaree Butler finished with 17 points and Nic Farrow and Ronnie Hooker each scored 10.

Scotland hosts Richmond on Tuesday.

Lady Scots pull away in 4th quarter to beat Lee County

The Scotland women’s basketball team defeated the Lee County Yellow Jackets 64-53 Friday night to extend its win streak to eight games.

Scotland (12-1, 5-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) was down 14-13 after the first quarter, led only 28-27 at halftime, and was tied 41-41 with Lee County (5-7, 1-4 SAC) with eight minutes left to play.

Morgan Thompson dropped 24 points, with 11 in the fourth quarter, and Alicia McClain scored 21 for the Lady Scots.

Gillian Garrison had 20 points to lead the Yellow Jackets; Kelyce McSwain scored 11 and Kaleah Cotton scored nine.