KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team lost its 13th consecutive game Wednesday in a 90-70 decision against the Johnson Royals inside Karnes Arena.

At the break, St. Andrews (3-16, 1-16 Appalachian Athletic Conference) was down 43-28 after ending the half on a 7-2 mini-run. The Knights made it a 15-point game with 17:43 to go but never got closer the rest of the game.

Allan Taylor scored 16 points with nine rebounds and five blocks for the Knights; Garrett McRae and Quwan Barnes scored 14 each.

Toris Woods scored 25 points, going 7-for-11 from 3, with four rebounds and two steals for Johnson (12-6, 11-4 AAC); Malique Oats scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting with seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks; Dallas Carbaugh had 12 points and four rebounds; Josh Alexander flirted with a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds and Isaiah Poore had six assists, four rebounds and three steals.

St. Andrews remains on the road Saturday for a men’s and women’s doubleheader at Union in Barbourville, Kentucky.

Lady Knights’ 2-game win streak snapped

St. Andrews Knights women’s basketball’s shortlived two-game win streak is no more after the team fell to the Johnson Royals 83-71 in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

The Lady Knights trailed 16-13 after a quarter played but fell into a deeper 39-23 hole at halftime and were still behind 62-49 at the end of the third quarter.

For St. Andrews (5-12, 4-12 Appalachian Athletic Conference), Emily Cruz had 22 points. nine rebounds, three assists and three steals; A.J. Price had 21 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals; Ashley Starks had 17 points, five steals and three rebounds and Madison Larrimore finished just short of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds and also had two steals.

Emily Wilson scored 19 points with four rebounds and two steals for Johnson (11-8, 9-4 AAC); Jordan Heifner had 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals; Hannah Jones had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks and Bekah Gardner scored 13 points with two blocks.